Exploring the Impact of Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT: How Are Students Using AI In Their Educational Journey?

The home screen and UI of ChatGPT, a prominent feature of artificial intelligence. “How can I help you today?”, a message displayed when you first click open https://chat.openai.com/.

In an era dominated by technological advancements, artificial intelligence (AI) stands at the forefront, revolutionizing various aspects of our daily lives. One prominent manifestation of AI is ChatGPT, a language model developed by OpenAI. As students navigating the intersection of education and technology, we find ourselves reflecting on the profound implications of AI, especially in the context of ChatGPT.

A colleague and I were given the opportunity to dig deeper into the realm of AI and reflect as students how prominent AI is used in our daily lives. Surveys were conducted and sent out to additional California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) students and the findings are similar in terms of how we use (or do not use) artificial intelligence.

According to Encord, artificial intelligence refers to the development of computer systems that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence. For example, AI can look like Chatbots, facial recognition, digital assistants, robots or fraud prevention. From speech recognition to decision-making processes, AI has penetrated diverse fields, promising efficiency and innovation. As students, we witness AI’s influence in education, healthcare, and even personal interactions.

The questions in the conducted survey are related to how often AI is being used, how helpful it can be (or not be), the utilization, the satisfaction (or lack thereof) when using AI for studying, emails, speeches, cooking, and lifestyle purposes. Though it seems the majority of the survey applicants are geared towards using artificial intelligence mainly for educational purposes.

More than 50% of individuals in the survey consider themselves using ChatGPT and AI for studying, speeches and emails and more than 75% of these individuals found AI useful for these situations. The demographics of these findings are CSUSB’s students and the age range is around 18-24 and 25-30.

One of the most significant impacts of AI, including ChatGPT, is seen in the educational realm. The model can assist students in various ways, from providing instant answers to complex questions to offering personalized learning experiences. However, concerns arise regarding the potential over-reliance on AI for academic tasks, raising questions about the development of critical thinking skills and a fear for plagiarism. Though students use AI to create cheats to be fruitful for their studying processes and memorization techniques.

As students, we grapple with ethical considerations surrounding AI. ChatGPT, while a marvel of technology, prompts discussions about privacy, bias, and accountability. The model learns from vast datasets, and if these datasets contain biases, ChatGPT might inadvertently perpetuate them. Understanding the ethical dimensions of AI becomes crucial for students as we become stewards of a technology-driven future.

While ChatGPT showcases the prowess of AI, it also raises concerns about the impact on human-to-human interactions. As students, we reflect on the balance between the convenience of AI-driven communication and the irreplaceable value of genuine human connection. Striking this balance is vital for fostering empathy, emotional intelligence, and a sense of community.

The integration of AI, exemplified by ChatGPT, presents challenges that demand our attention. From concerns about job displacement to the ethical dilemmas surrounding AI decisions, students must actively participate in shaping the discourse around AI’s role in society. Many individuals are concerned about how prominent AI is and may take over their jobs in the near future if the dependency of AI is beyond measure.

Considering the rapid evolution of AI, students envision a future where ChatGPT and similar technologies continue to evolve. We anticipate more sophisticated applications in fields such as healthcare, finance, and entertainment. However, the responsibility to guide AI development ethically and sustainably lies in the hands of students and the broader society.

Students’ reflections on artificial intelligence and ChatGPT reveal a complex landscape of opportunities and challenges. As we navigate the integration of AI into our lives, education, and interactions, it becomes imperative to approach these technologies with a critical lens, fostering a balance between innovation and ethical considerations. Ultimately, the future of AI lies in the hands of students who are both creators and consumers evolving through a prominent technological era.