Filming of “The Mandalorian & Grogu” Takes Center Stage in California

The Mandalorian & Grogu, Photo Credit: Star Wars

“The Mandalorian & Grogu,” a Lucasfilm production directed by Jon Favreau, is breaking new ground as the first film within the franchise to be entirely shot in California. The heightened anticipation surrounding this development stems from the expectation that the production will generate nearly 20,000 job opportunities, featuring at least 2,252 crew members, 598 cast members, and 16,800 background performers.

Film sets are consistently on the lookout for production crew and extras, presenting students interested in the industry with potential side jobs during filming, provided they know where to look. Beyond the immediate employment prospects, this venture is poised to make a substantial contribution to the growth of the California economy. This exciting development not only holds a promising outlook for prospective job seekers but also stands to create a positive impact on the state’s economic landscape. The film is set to commence production in June 2024, with the anticipated release date scheduled for May 2026. It will seamlessly continue the story initiated in the three-season series.

Here’s what Governor Gavin Newsom has to say about the filming: “From Earth to Arvala-7 to Mandalore, there is no place to film like California. Our iconic entertainment industry has delivered classics across generations, and through this program, we are ensuring that the state continues its production legacy, generating billions of dollars for our communities, creating thousands of well-paying jobs, and training our future workforce.”

However, “The Mandalorian & Grogu” is not the sole film anticipated to be shot in California. Additional productions, such as “Untitled Disney Live Action,” “Untitled 20th Film,” and two Amazon MGM Studios projects, “The Accountant 2” and “Mercy,” have also selected the state as their filming location.

Notably, nearly 41 percent of the planned filming days for these announced projects will unfold in various California locations, such as Alameda County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, San Diego County, San Francisco County, Upland, Joshua Tree, Marin, and other yet-to-be-determined locations. This emphasizes the diverse and widespread impact these productions aim to have across the state.

Here is the list of productions anticipated to be filmed and shot in California:

Animals of Los Angeles by Concept of Mind, LLC

California Convergence by Jeff Deverett

Cuate by FFAM Group, LLC

Josephine by Sclera Pictures, LLC

Lurker by Lurker Movie, LLC

Mercy by Amazon Studios, LLC

Secrets by Secrets Film, LLC

The Accountant 2 by Amazon Studios, LLC

The Mandalorian & Grogu by Huckleberry Industries (U.S.), Inc.

Untitled 20th Film by TCS US Productions 17, Inc.

Untitled Disney Live Action by Switch It Up Productions, Inc.

Untitled NRP Project by New Regency Productions, Inc.

Untitled Thriller by FYF Film, LLC

Untitled Vernon Chatman Project by pg County, LLC

What You’ll Remember by Spiral Stairs Entertainment

Keep in mind that films often utilize alternate titles and placeholders to maintain secrecy and prevent leaks.

These developments bring an exciting wave of opportunities for California and its residents. Stay vigilant for intriguing yet suspicious film titles, as they may unveil behind-the-scenes action. Whether catching a glimpse of filming or exploring potential job postings for crew members or background actors, there’s a chance for everyone to be a part of this cinematic adventure.