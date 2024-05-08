CSUSB Communication & Media Celebrates Year-End with Student Accolades

CSUSB Communication & Media celebrates faculty and alumni excellence. Department Chair Prof. Matthew Poole beams as he prepares to present the Honorary Doctorate to Poole Dia, with Dean Chuang sharing the momentous occasion. The Doctorate certificate displayed by Prof. Poole was ceremoniously handed over by Pres. Morales at a Friday reception, with the official degree slated for presentation at Commencement on May 18th at 6:00 pm.(Photo by Prof. Mariam Betlemidze)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (May 7, 2024) – The California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) Department of Communication & Media capped off the academic year with a celebratory gathering on May 7th, recognizing students and alumni for their achievements.

Held at the Center for Global Innovation (CGI) building, the event brought together the department for an evening of recognition and reflection. Faculty members, including Dean Rueyling Chuang, Department Chair Professor Matthew Poole, and Graduate Students’ Coordinator Professor Ahlam Muhtaseb, were present to acknowledge award recipients across various categories.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the CSUSB Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters to Poole Dia for her exceptional service to the community. Dr. Dia Poole, in her acceptance speech, stressed the importance of alumni giving back to their universities. “Imagine if all 5,000 of us dedicated just one hour to help students with their resumes, that’s 5,000 hours of service offered,” she remarked.

Outstanding Student awards were presented to Stephanie Alvarez and Ramtin Ranjpour for their academic excellence. Ranjpour also received the sole nomination for the AY2023-24 Outstanding Graduate Student Award, while Fernando Martinez was the sole nominee for the Outstanding GTA Award. The department emphasized the importance of recognizing student success.

Behind every award-winning student is a team of inspiring mentors! 🌟 Professors Shafiq Rahman, Mariam Betlemidze, and Debora Perez Torres share a light moment with the brilliant Ramtin Ranjpour (Photo by Dr. Greg Gondwe)

The most anticipated announcement of the evening was for the top student awards. Stephanie Alvarez was named the AY2023-24 Outstanding Undergraduate Student, while Ramtin Ranjpour claimed the Outstanding Graduate Student title. Fernando Martinez’s exceptional contributions to teaching and mentorship were recognized with the Outstanding GTA Award.

The ceremony also acknowledged the achievements of graduate students and alumni beyond the formal awards. Graduate student Ramtin Ranjpour was commended for his dedication to research and scholarship, particularly in light of the personal challenges he overcame during his academic journey.

CSUSB alumni were celebrated for their ongoing contributions in various fields. The department highlighted the positive impact alumni make worldwide, showcasing their academic success and professional accomplishments.

The year-end celebration served as a tribute to the dedication of the Department of Communication & Media’s students, faculty, and alumni. As the academic year concludes, the department looks forward to future achievements and continued growth.