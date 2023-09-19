Inland Empire’s Local Bands Rock the Stage at ‘Lunchtime Live’ Hosted by Coyote Radio

Members of the Velcro Wallets band—Damien, Cedric, Ricky, and Rhyne—deliver an energetic performance in front of the College of Education building. Photo Credit: Alec Escarcega

San Bernardino, CA – On September 7th, the campus of Cal State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB), was alive with musical fervor as Coyote Radio hosted their monthly Lunchtime Live event, featuring the talents of Velcro Wallets and Good Greef. Against the backdrop of the College of Education building, this event became an essential experience for CSUSB students.

The afternoon was orchestrated by students from the Coyote Radio practicum, who not only facilitated the event but also distributed exciting prizes and offered merchandise from the featured bands. The dynamic Coyote Advertising team joined forces, ensuring the event reverberated across all social media platforms. A range of prizes, including stickers and lanyards, were up for grabs for students who simply followed a social media platform, with support from the CSUSB bookstore.

Local bands found a welcoming audience within the surrounding community, as eager fans snapped up merchandise like t-shirts and music tapes. The event also ignited curiosity among students interested in becoming a part of the radio station. From the intricacies of social media management to the art of promotions and music production, a wealth of opportunities beckoned those looking to explore the world of Coyote Radio.

David Cornejo, a music DJ production assistant, encapsulated the event’s energy, remarking, “It was cool, stressful but fun but that’s what I wanna do is host shows in a professional setting like at an actual venue. It’s hectic and chaotic but still when it comes together, it’s fun.”

Velcro Wallets, an indie band hailing from Rancho Cucamonga, showcased their unique fusion of post-indie, funk jazz, and hardcore. Drawing inspiration from artists like Vampire Weekend, Jimi Hendrix, Fidlar, and Thundercat, Velcro Wallets have been making waves since their establishment in 2020. Their music can be enjoyed on Coyote Radio 24/7 and various local platforms.

Under the capable stewardship of Coyote Radio, local bands found a platform to shine at CSUSB. Aimee Alvarez and David Cornejo played pivotal roles in ensuring the performances seamlessly came together.

For Aimee Alvarez, a communications specialist, Lunchtime Live holds a special place in her heart. She shared, “Lunchtime Live means a lot to me because we started from something really small and it’s grown to be an event on campus that’s very well-known, and again it’s all thanks to my amazing student assistance. It means a lot to me to see an event that we created become so popular and successful.”

Anticipation is building for the next Lunchtime Live event, scheduled for September 28th, where new bands will captivate the CSUSB community. These monthly events feature local bands from across the Inland Empire, promising a steady stream of musical enchantment.

For bands aspiring to perform at CSUSB, Coyote Radio extends an invitation. Contact them at coyoteradio@gmail.com for more information or pay a visit to the radio station located in the wedge side of the Pfau library basement (PL-032). To have your music showcased in the vibrant San Bernardino community, submit your work to coyoteradio@gmail.com, including two clean songs, fun facts about your band, and contact information.

In the heart of CSUSB, Coyote Radio continues to be the beating pulse of local bands, providing a 24/7 platform for their music. Whether you’re on the go with the myCoyote app or logged in through any browser, you can tune in to Coyote Radio at https://crbroadcast.csusb.edu/cr_live.

