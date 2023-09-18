San Bernardino Airport Marks One-Year Flights with Free Concert

By Staff Reporter

San Bernardino, CA — San Bernardino International Airport commemorated one year of passenger flights with a vibrant celebration that culminated in the “Cruising at Altitude” concert held on September 16, 2022. The event featured live performances by renowned indie-pop band The Walters, known for their hit single “I Love You So,” and the talented Almost Monday. This unique concert took place on the unconventional stage of a Boeing 737 airplane.

With doors opening at 6 p.m., the event attracted attendees of all ages who gathered to enjoy live music in an aviation-themed setting. To cater to the diverse culinary preferences of the audience, various food options were available for purchase. Concessionaires on-site included The Habit Truck, El Viejon Mariscos and Sushi, Miguel Tacos, Italia Pasta E Pizza, and Kona Ice.

Admission and parking were both complimentary, ensuring accessibility for all attendees. However, to secure their spots in advance, attendees were encouraged to obtain tickets through the airport’s website at flysbd.com prior to the event. The celebration marked a memorable milestone for San Bernardino International Airport, reflecting its commitment to providing a diverse range of experiences to the local community and aviation enthusiasts alike.

