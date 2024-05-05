CSUSB Announces Parking Rate Increase for Faculty and Staff

California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) is raising parking permit rates for faculty and staff, effective with the May 2024 pay period (payday May 30th). This increase comes in accordance with collective bargaining agreements between the CSU and various employee unions.

The new rates will vary depending on the employee’s unit affiliation and permit type. Daily parking permits will see the most significant increase, jumping from $2.00 to $5.00. Monthly permit prices will also rise, with increases ranging from $2.00 to $3.00 per month for most employee groups. A complete breakdown of the new rates by unit and permit type is available on the CSUSB Parking and Transportation Services website https://www.csusb.edu/parking/parking-permits.

It is emphasized that parking permit payroll deductions will be processed pre-tax.

In a statement, CSUSB expressed understanding of the challenges posed by any increase and assured that every effort was made to keep the increase as reasonable as possible. The university’s Parking & Transportation Services affirmed its commitment to the success of CSUSB’s Faculty & Staff, stating that these rate adjustments are essential to ensure the continued maintenance, security, and staffing adequacy of parking facilities to meet campus needs.

