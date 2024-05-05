California Faculty Union Clarifies Contract Terms, Warns Against Cost-Shifting (CORRECTS to show raises are retroactive to July 1, 2023, not 2022)

The California Faculty Association (CFA) is moving to address confusion among faculty members about a recently approved contract. The union aims to clarify details about faculty compensation changes and dispel any misinformation.

A key point of the contract is a retroactive 5% salary increase for faculty, effective July 1, 2023. An additional 5% increase is contingent on stable state funding for the California State University (CSU) system and would take effect July 1, 2024. Some faculty members have already received the retroactive pay.

The CFA emphasizes that the contract is a statewide agreement applying to all 23 CSU campuses. Individual campuses cannot withhold these raises. The union encourages faculty members to report any rumors suggesting otherwise to their campus chapter leadership.

The CFA also expressed concern about a potential move by the CSU Chancellor’s Office. The union fears the office might attempt to shift the cost of the raises onto individual campuses, potentially leading to cuts in classes or faculty positions.

“We need to be unequivocal here,” the CFA said in a statement. “CSU management and the Board of Trustees signed off on our recent contract, and the compensation increases included therein. Claiming poverty now and forcing campuses into cost-cutting by transferring costs to these campuses is the epitome of bad faith behavior.”

The CFA said faculty members should contact their campus chapter leaders if their campus administration announces cuts they believe are linked to the contract.