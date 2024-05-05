CSUSB Undocumented Students Celebrate Achievements at 9th Annual UndocuGRAD Ceremony

Vice President for Student Affairs, Paz Olivérez, delivers an address at a previous ceremony. Photo Credit: USSC.

The Undocumented Student Success Center (USSC) at California State University, San Bernardino will host its 9th annual UndocuGRAD ceremony on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the San Manuel Student Union North Conference Center. This free event celebrates the academic achievements of undocumented and mixed-status students at the university.

“UndocuGrad is a fun, lively ceremony that truly honors the special significance of graduation for our undocumented and mixed-status students,” said Jairo Leon, Director of the USSC. “We’d love to celebrate each and every one of them!”

The ceremony has become a tradition at Cal State San Bernardino, typically recognizing around 40 graduating students each year. UndocuGRAD 2024 promises a celebratory atmosphere with dinner, entertainment, student keynote speakers, and a stole ceremony where students will be joined by their loved ones on stage. Each participating student can invite up to four guests to share in this momentous occasion.

Beyond the annual celebration, the USSC serves as a vital resource for undocumented students at the university. The center provides legal information, a safe space for support, and additional assistance to help these students navigate their educational journey. Events like UndocuGRAD highlight the unique challenges faced by undocumented students while celebrating their resilience and achievements.

Students interested in attending can RSVP for free tickets through the USSC’s Instagram page (@Undocuyotes) or by phone.