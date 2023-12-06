HOMECOMING 2023: Stellar Event Creates Community Bonding 

The Ferris Wheel that caught the community's eyes as they walked through Homecoming 2023. Community members wait in line with excitement to ride the popular Ferris Wheel.

CSUSB started off the Fall 2023 semester with one of the most anticipated events of the entire year. The Homecoming festival was on Oct. 28 and it took place next to the Coyote Commons of the California State University, San Bernardino’s (CSUSB) campus.

Each CSUSB attendee was greeted by faculty and received a memorable CSUSB Homecoming 2023 t-shirt as well as an exclusive bag to fill items that participants received from the resource tables they visited. Free food such as hot dogs, pulled pork and nachos were available and the musical stylings of a local DJ kept the community engaged in popular genres of music.

Prior to Homecoming, many events took place at the CSUSB campus to get students involved in the spirit of the thrilling event. ASI gathered students at the SMSU amphitheater to create custom tie-dye t-shirts, Office of Student Leadership and Engagement (OSLE) dedicated a week to student involvement. OSLE hosted bracelet making, CSUSB trivia, open mic night, tote bag

decorating, and a club pennant voting to prepare students for the exciting and exhilarating event.

Giveaways were also a popular thing at Homecoming. At every booth or table you attended, you would learn about the resources on campus, and receive free CSUSB merchandise, and each individual would receive an additional raffle ticket. Each raffle ticket needed to be filled out with the attendee’s name, email address, and phone number. Once said information was filled out, attendees went ahead and inserted their giveaway tickets on what giveaway they were interested in participating in. All winners needed to be present when their name was called but Giveaways included a CSUSB swag bag, a Fuji Instax Mini Camera, an Amazon Firestick, an Apple Watch, and an Apple iPad.

Those who participated in the Apple iPad giveaway waited in thrilled anticipation during the women’s volleyball game versus California State University of Los Angeles. The CSUSB’s women’s volleyball team won the game against CSULA 3-1 and what a spectacular way to end the night with pride. Coach Kim Cherniss also celebrated the win with her team as well as her 750 wins as a coach of the CSUSB women’s volleyball team.

A sense of community was built during the homecoming event and homecoming game as everyone gathered to show school spirit. From the school events demonstrating preparation for the event to witnessing how communitive an event can be for CSUSB’s staff, students, and alumni.

The next homecoming event will be held at the beginning of the Fall 2024 semester so do not sweat if you could not make it to the last one, as this won’t be the last event CSUSB holds for the community. Join in on the fun of the school festivities next year and share your Yotie pride! #GoYoties