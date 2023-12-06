CSUSB Faculty’s Quest for Equal Pay: A Reflection on Performance, Enrollment, and the Road Ahead

Unheeded Calls: The Dire Cost of Ignoring Faculty Compensation Demands at CSUSB.

In recent times, the halls of Cal State San Bernardino have been resonating with both scholarly ambitions and fervent protests. The California Faculty Association, representing a substantial workforce across the California State University system, has raised its voice, demanding better pay and improved benefits. The echoes of these demands have led to rolling strikes at four campuses, affecting the very heart of academia in the nation’s largest four-year public university system.

Amidst this turmoil, a stark reality looms over the campus: declining enrollments. While thousands of students have walked through these corridors over the years, a noticeable trend of decreasing student numbers raises questions about the future trajectory of CSUSB.

The strikes, staged in unison with Teamsters Local 2010, highlight a pressing need for improved conditions and fair treatment for faculty and skilled tradespeople. However, the negotiations have hit an impasse, placing the aspirations of faculty members for a substantial pay increase at odds with the university’s fiscal challenges. With the faculty seeking a 12 percent immediate pay raise and additional benefits, the university cites financial constraints, proposing a 5 percent increase over the next three years. These divergent demands underscore a fundamental disconnect between the aspirations of the faculty and the financial realities faced by the institution.

A recent fact-finding report recommended a middle ground, suggesting a 7 percent salary increase for faculty. However, this falls short of addressing the faculty’s concerns about loss in buying power due to inflation. The gap between what’s sought and what’s offered seems to widen the chasm between the faculty and the university administration.

The immediate future remains uncertain, with the strikes signaling a boiling point in labor disputes. What lies ahead for CSUSB and its faculty remains an open question, with both sides entrenched in their respective positions. The hope persists for an amicable resolution that upholds the interests of both the faculty and the institution.

As this chapter of discontent unfolds, the CSUSB campus continues its mission to educate and inspire. The protests and negotiations underscore a critical moment in the university’s journey, impacting not only its academic workforce but also raising pertinent questions about its sustainability and future direction.