ASI to host Coyote Fest 2024

Associated Students Incorporated (ASI) , San Manuel Student Union, Office of Student Leadership Engagement, Student Affairs, and various other departments are gearing up to host the highly anticipated annual Coyote Fest, which will once again grace the CSUSB campus. Scheduled for Friday, May 3rd, the festivities will kick off at 7 p.m. and continue until 11 p.m. at the Athletic Fields. This year promises to draw in throngs of students eager to partake in the end-of-the-year bash, strategically timed just two weeks before the daunting finals period. It’s poised to be a fantastic opportunity for students to unwind, destress, and enjoy themselves before diving into their exams.

The event’s coordination will be handled by the Program Boards of each participating department, collaborating to deliver the grandest end-of-the-year celebration yet. ASI, taking the helm as sponsors of the special performance, has lined up an impressive roster of artists. American rapper Schoolboy Q will grace the stage, treating the audience to electrifying renditions of his chart-topping hits such as “Collard Greens” and “THat Part.” Headlining alongside Schoolboy Q will be T3R Elemento, a renowned Latin musical band known for their expertise in regional Mexican music.

Just like in previous years, Coyote Fest will offer an array of attractions to captivate attendees. Carnival booths boasting enticing prizes, thrilling rides, interactive activities, talented artists, mystifying tarot card readers, great food vendors, DJ sets, a captivating photo booth, and live entertainment will be spread across the venue, ensuring there’s something for everyone in the campus community to enjoy. Furthermore, the event will be accessible to all CSUSB students free of charge, with transportation provided for those commuting from the Palm Desert campus.

Excitement for Coyote Fest is booming all across social media platforms, with students eagerly expressing their anticipation. Comments like Shay’s enthusiastic response to ASI’s Instagram post, proclaiming “Now this is what you call a headliner,” and Brooklyn’s exclamation of “Im so excited!” showing widespread enthusiasm. Even those initially caught off guard couldn’t help but join in the excitement, as evidenced by remarks like “now we’re talking omg!!!”

However, amidst the excitement, there’s a tinge of disappointment expressed by alumni in the comments section, as they complain about the event’s exclusivity to current students. In previous years, Coyote Fest had been open to the entire campus community, leaving some alumni feeling excluded from the festivities.

Nevertheless, With preparations in full swing and anticipation reaching this whole week, Coyote Fest is set to be an unforgettable celebration that brings the CSUSB community together for an evening of excitement, entertainment, and camaraderie.