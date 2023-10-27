Anticipation Builds: What Lies Ahead for the Los Angeles Lakers This Season?

(From left to right) F Rui Hachimura, C Anthony Davis, G Austin Reaves, F LeBron James)

With the NBA season on the horizon, questions loom over the Los Angeles Lakers, the pride of Southern California’s NBA scene. Determining the extent of their capabilities has proven to be a challenging task.

Last season, the Lakers commenced with a dismal 2-10 record. However, they executed last-minute trades at the league’s transaction deadline, sending guard Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade. In return, the Lakers acquired the youthful talents of guards D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley, along with the defensively skilled forward, Jarred Vanderbilt.

This trade kickstarted a remarkable resurgence, propelling the Lakers from a 13th-place Western Conference position to a playoff push. The “new-look Lakers” secured the 7th seed and achieved upsets against the 2nd-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and the reigning 2022 NBA champion Golden State Warriors during the playoffs. Yet, this fairy-tale playoff run reached a bitter conclusion in the Western Conference Finals when the Denver Nuggets swept the purple and gold.

The extraordinary nature of their playoff run sparked debates regarding the authenticity of the Lakers’ success. While some deemed it a miracle, others questioned its lasting impact. How did the Lakers respond to these criticisms and strengthen their position as contenders in the league?

As the new season approaches, uncertainty surrounds the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving fans and analysts eager to see if they can reaffirm their status as NBA contenders.

As LeBron James embarks on his remarkable 21st NBA season at the age of 38, concerns have arisen about the health and consistency of the basketball legend. While he continues to redefine what it means to be the oldest player in the league, there is growing anticipation for the Los Angeles Lakers to provide younger and more reliable talent to alleviate the physical demands on James.

Last season, James maintained an impressive performance, averaging 28.9 points, 6.8 assists, and 8.3 rebounds per game, a statistical achievement unprecedented for a player of his age. Alongside James, center Anthony Davis contributed significantly with an average of 25.9 points and an imposing 12.5 rebounds per game. Notably, both James and Davis are the only players on the Lakers’ roster aged over 30.

In the early stages of the past offseason, the Lakers initiated roster changes by signing Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent, who had recently competed in the NBA Finals, and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince, a 6’6 player known for his consistent three-point shooting abilities. Additionally, Los Angeles secured the services of Jaxson Hayes, an athletic 7’0 center. However, the most surprising acquisition was the signing of center Christian Wood, a versatile scorer with proficiency from all three levels of the court.

As LeBron James continues his historic career, the Lakers’ quest for rejuvenated talent to support their aging star takes center stage, with fans and analysts closely monitoring their roster developments.

As the Los Angeles Lakers introduced several new additions to their roster, they also welcomed back two fan favorites in guard Austin Reaves and forward Rui Hachimura.

Reaves, who unexpectedly emerged as a valuable third-option guard during the playoffs, expressed his enthusiasm about rejoining the Lakers, stating, “I wanted to be back in L.A., they treated me like family, as good as they possibly could.” The undrafted rising star’s presence alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis hints at the potential formation of a potent trio.

Following the signing of Austin Reaves, many fans anticipated similar moves for guard D’Angelo Russell and forward Rui Hachimura, both of whom showcased their scoring abilities during the playoffs as sharpshooters, often referred to as “microwave scorers.” This young core, led by James and Davis, is poised to attract attention in the upcoming season.

Nonetheless, the Lakers are just one of several Western Conference teams that have bolstered their rosters with significant talent, setting the stage for a highly competitive season.

The NBA landscape saw significant changes with the offseason moves, as the Phoenix Suns welcomed guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, completing a scoring trio alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies, who narrowly missed defeating the lower-seeded Lakers in the playoffs, traded away self-proclaimed “Dillon ‘The Villain’ Brooks” and swiftly secured former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics.

As these transactions reshaped the Western Conference, it became clear that the Lakers are not the only team gearing up to face Nikola Jokic and the reigning champion Denver Nuggets. The Lakers will face the Nuggets in their season opener on October 24th at 4:30 PM PST, a game that will include a ring ceremony for the defending champions. This marks the second consecutive ring ceremony the Los Angeles Lakers will witness from the sidelines.

Expectations are running high for the Lakers, who have exhibited dominance from beyond the arc during the preseason, boasting a 39% three-point shooting rate. Many anticipate the Lakers to secure a top-three seed in the Western Conference, with the basketball world eagerly awaiting their playoff rematch against Denver, no matter how the journey unfolds.