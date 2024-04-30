REAL NEWS BY REAL STUDENTS

CSUSB COMMUNITY NEWS

Has USC Canceled its 2024 Graduation because of their Pro Palestine Speaker?

ByPaola Pivaral

Apr 29, 2024

USC, a top-ranked university known for academic excellence and free speech, faces criticism for canceling its graduation ceremony’s main speech. Valedictorian Asna Tabassum, a pro-Palestine student, was barred from speaking due to “safety concerns” linked to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

This decision sparked outrage among students, some of whom were arrested during protests. Many felt silenced, especially considering the hefty tuition fees. USC claims the ceremony should focus on celebrating graduates, but critics argue it undermines that very purpose.

The irony is undeniable. A university renowned for journalism programs stifles a student’s voice. While safety is important, silencing a valedictorian sets a troubling precedent. USC should have found a way to ensure safety while allowing Tabassum and the graduating class their well-deserved moment.

By Paola Pivaral

Related Post

CSUSB COMMUNITY NEWS

Faculty and Staff Across America Unite in Solidarity with Pro-Palestine Students

Apr 29, 2024 Nayeli Melena
CSUSB COMMUNITY NEWS

The Weeknd’s Contributions to Palestine

Apr 29, 2024 Ryu Oshiro
CSUSB COMMUNITY NEWS

CSUSB Erupts Over Speaker’s Israel-Palestine Views

Apr 29, 2024 Coyote Chronicles News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

CSUSB COMMUNITY NEWS

Faculty and Staff Across America Unite in Solidarity with Pro-Palestine Students

April 29, 2024 Nayeli Melena
CSUSB COMMUNITY NEWS

The Weeknd’s Contributions to Palestine

April 29, 2024 Ryu Oshiro
CSUSB COMMUNITY NEWS

CSUSB Erupts Over Speaker’s Israel-Palestine Views

April 29, 2024 Coyote Chronicles News
CSUSB COMMUNITY NEWS

Mice on the Frontlines – UCLA protesters are thrown mice

April 29, 2024 Jacqueline Flores
css.php