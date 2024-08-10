Benefits of Attending Community College Before University

(Photo By: Michelle Montes)

While deciding the plan for one’s future career, hand picking the school becomes one of the many important factors to consider. As when deciding the school, it is where you pick your future. Therefore, when making the choice, it should consider all possible school options– options such as community colleges which often get overlooked.

Making the decision to attend a community college tends to be frowned upon as schools engrain attending a four year university is what should be aimed for. Sometimes attending a four year university is not always in reach, nor is attending college always the aim for everyone. Making the choice to attend a two year college instead of attending a four year, can be beneficial to those who are not able to afford to attend, which will help understanding how to balance school and work life. As well as for those who are unsure if college is the right choice for them.

Facing reality, everyone becomes an adult. Although we get the chance to become adults, it does not do anything for those who not have not experienced any school circumstances. For example, knowing how to apply for colleges, financial aid, registering for classes, etc. Not having any experience and facing college can be difficult, especially for those who are first generation. It is all a learning journey that takes time.

A step forward of making community colleges free, can also be beneficial for students who are not sure if attending college is right for them. Going to a community college before heading to a university can give students guidance and help manage their experience. According to the Federal Trade Commission, there was an increase in enrollment due to community colleges being free. Offering these resources, particularly in low income communities, can also be curricula for students and their futures. Providing this opportunity can be a success both academically and professionally.

Having community colleges becoming free for all students, is a big step that would greatly help others. This can also show a great benefit to the increase in one’s personal life, such as their income. As it was stated by the California Community Colleges, getting a degree can cause higher earnings then those who do not seek the same path. This indicates that obtaining a degree is not out of reach, but the opposite.

Of course, attending community colleges does not have to be the end goal, but it is a step in the right direction. Attending can become a stepping stone to those who are also unsure of their plans and career goals. Doing this pathway of community college then university, will allow those times to learn and gain a better experience.

Community colleges do play a role when it comes to the overall vision of having a high education. Being present and getting an education can help communities become more acceptable within society, as well as helping communities achieve their goals that seemed out of reach.