Honoring The Past, Inspiring The Future: The Importance of Black History Month

The Pan African Student Success center hosts activities and provides resources to students at CSUSB. Photo By Pricila Gordillo

By: Pricila Gordillo & Annabel Silva

February is the month where people celebrate Black History Month to recognize the achievements and legacies of African American Individuals. Celebrate Black History Month at CSUSB, where the Black Student Success aims to promote events around campus.

Black History Month was created to focus on the contributions of African Americans to the United States. In 1915, Dr. Carter G. Woodson founded the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. Woodson initiated the first African American history week in February 1926.

Black History Month has opened the doors for the future by empowering future generations, educating society, and challenging it to create systemic change for African Americans. This inspired many people to become activists for African Americans and start movements to create change in the United States.

February is special because it marks the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, two key figures who shaped African American history. People celebrate Lincoln’s birthday on Feb. 12, honoring his issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation (1863) and his push for the 13th Amendment to abolish slavery. Fedrick Douglass’ birthday is celebrated on Feb. 14 because he was an abolitionist leader and activist fighting for equality. They were both leading voices for African Americans.

Woodson’s vision for Black History Month was to showcase the achievements of African Americans within their communities and to educate the public about their history. The reasoning for this was to stop racist stereotypes and systemic racism against African Americans. A month to reflect on the history of African Americans in the United States and to see how far people have come together to unite as one.

In 1986, Congress passed Public Law 99-244, designating February 1986 as National Black History Month. Throughout the United States, Black History Month is celebrated with activities and events to honor the history of African Americans.

At CSUSB, there is an office of Black Student Success on campus that supports Black students’ academic achievements, rentention and graduation. There are also staff and peer mentors that assists students with counseling and career choices.

As part of Black History Month, the Office of Black Student Success hosted the Black History Month opening ceremony at Santos Manuel Student Union North on Feb. 3, 2026, to kick off the month. The event featured music, poetry, soul foods and celebrated the resilience and achievements of African American communities.

During an interview, one student speaker, Jayson McIsaac reflected on the importance of representation and engagement during Black History Month. When asked, “ Do you think Black history is adequately presented in our school systems, why or why not?” he responded, “ Yes and no. I am glad that we have some level of representation in school, because it took people fighting and losing jobs and opportunities in order to get us to this point, but of course we can always have more!”

McIsaac spoke about the pride the month brings to the community, “it gives us a sense of pride. It’s just one more reason for us to show out and project our voices. We are here as a collective for a collective,” he said.

Also when asked how students of all backgrounds can meaningfully engage in Black History Month, he pointed out the importance of action and support.

“Supporting Black-owned businesses! So that we can circulate money within our community so we can push it back out, and engage with people,” McIsaac said. He noted that even small gestures matter. “Even the most minute way that would have a lot of impact would be as simple as telling people, Hey. Happy Black History Month.” He gave a shoutout to a Black-owned restaurant that’s not far from CSUSB, “ Chicken George Waffle House, has such good soul food.”

Throughout the year, the office of Black Student Success hosts events on campus. These events show leadership skills and offer unity within the African American community. There is a sense of community and belonging.

The office was established in the summer of 2024. Although the office of Black Student Success is freshly new, the staff are still trying to improve the program. The office of Black Student Success has partnered with the Black Faculty, Staff, and Student Association and the Pan African American Success Center to offer recruitment and outreach to enhance strong engagement with African American students at CSUSB. They also partnered with other student organizations on campus to bring unity among the CSUSB students.

These events are necessary at CSUSB because they offer campus culture, community and belonging and leadership skills. For more information on future events for the Office of Black Student Success, visit https://www.csusb.edu/office-black-student-success.