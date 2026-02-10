Horror Market Haunts the Local Chino Fairgrounds

Hundreds flocked to the Chino Fairgrounds on January 25th to support over one hundred Inland Empire businesses as they sold their horror themed goods. The event was entitled “Love Bites”, a free market dedicated to selling all things scary hosted by the group Monster Mall. Monster Mall is dedicated to hosting horror events across the Inland Empire. These events are meant to gather likeminded people in the horror and alternative scene, while also helping to foster community by allowing local talent to showcase their wares.

The event started right at noon, with vendors all set up in long rows once guests started filing in. The entirety of the field and shaded seating area were packed with the various shops. 80s music blasted from speakers set up around the perimeter of the fairgrounds, creating an atmosphere of excitement. Guests were able to navigate wherever they chose, going row by row to assess all that the vendors had to offer. There were all sorts of different products to buy: stickers, candles, clothing, antiques, jewelry, and more. Some vendors sold a variety of items, while others specialized in one particular niche. The items could be very unique, like Half House Dioramas, who focus on miniature recreations of horror movie scenes, or Apricity Oddities, who sold beautiful frames of taxidermy butterflies. Everything ran very casually, with plenty of people there just to simply chat with vendors and other guests. People walked around carrying armfuls of all that they had bought.

The Chino Fairgrounds field was filled with over 100 Inland Empire vendors, all with a variety of unique items for sale.

For when guests got hungry, there were plenty of vendors cooking up delicious food throughout the day. The options sprawled from tacos to coffee to hot dogs. There were even fun dessert options that matched the market theme. Glitz Gourmet Sweets made sugar cookies based on different horror movie icons from Ghostface to Chucky. The food helped attendees keep up their energy to continue appreciating the event.

The market wasn’t all solely for shopping. Off to the side of the shopping area was a small car show, with different old models of cars lined up for display. To take a break from the crowds, guests would come over to admire the cars and talk with their drivers. Within the shopping area itself was a variety of photo opps for visitors to take as many pictures as they’d like with spooky themed backdrops.

As guests left with their purchases, new guests would file in, and the event remained bustling until its close at 6 PM.

Monster Mall hosts events sporadically throughout the year at different locations in the Inland Empire, and always announce them beforehand on their Instagram: shopmonstermall. The events are always free, and always have plenty to offer.