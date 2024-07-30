Half of College Students Skip Class Due to Mental Health Struggles, Survey Finds

Screenshot

To cope, many students turned to unhealthy habits like procrastination and irregular sleep. However, a majority engaged in positive coping mechanisms, including hobbies, social interaction, and extracurricular activities.

Mental health struggles are significantly impacting college students, with more than half skipping class due to such issues, according to a new survey.

In a recent survey conducted by Harmony Healthcare IT, a data management firm specializing in health data, over 800 current college students from undergraduate universities and technical colleges were asked about their experiences balancing school and mental health. The findings reveal a significant impact of mental health on the college experience.

The survey found that nearly three in four students (73%) feel overwhelmed by school. Mental health struggles are prevalent, with 46% of students having a diagnosed mental health condition, including anxiety, depression, ADHD, PTSD, and insomnia.

The data highlights that more than half (51%) of students have skipped class due to mental health issues. Additionally, one in three students has failed a test, and nearly one in three (29%) has failed a class. The severity of mental health struggles has forced over one in four (26%) students to take a leave of absence from school.

Despite the high prevalence of mental health issues, 44% of students report not having the mental health support they need at school. While 19% have used their college’s mental health services, 40% of those did not find it helpful. Time constraints (35%), concerns about confidentiality (22%), and fear of parental discovery (11%) are common barriers to seeking help.

Top stressors for students include time management, self-care, managing finances, academics, and social life. The pressure to perform well academically is significant, with 93% of students feeling this strain, primarily from within themselves (85%) and family expectations (44%).

Financial concerns also weigh heavily on students, with 69% worried about affording college. Financial stress negatively impacts academic performance for 39% of students, and 44% have considered dropping out due to financial pressures. Furthermore, 67% of students work part- or full-time while attending school, and 30% anticipate graduating with $25,000 or more in student loan debt.

Global and national issues further complicate the college experience, with nearly one in three (29%) students saying these issues hinder their focus on school. Prominent concerns include the 2024 presidential election (64%), the Israel-Palestinian conflict (63%), and the COVID-19 pandemic (62%).

To cope with stress, many students resort to procrastination (79%) and irregular sleep patterns (76%). However, three in four students engage in positive activities like hobbies or extracurriculars, and 68% talk with family and friends. Some students, however, turn to unhealthy habits such as poor eating, excessive phone use, and alcohol consumption.

This survey, conducted in June 2024, included 817 students with an average age of 27. The sample was nearly evenly split between women (48%) and men (48%), with 4% identifying as nonbinary or preferring not to say. Participants ranged from first-year students (10%) to seniors (31%), with 8% in technical colleges or programs without traditional year designations.