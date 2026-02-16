Spillboy Previews Unreleased Music During Intimate Warehouse Show in Santa Ana

Spillboy performs unreleased music during their intimate album preview show inside a downtown Santa Ana warehouse Friday night, marking the band’s first public performance. (Photo Credit: Cassie Bausa / The Coyote Chronicle)

Closing off the last weekend in January, a dimly lit downtown Santa Ana warehouse operated as a last-minute concert venue Friday evening where Spillboy performed their upcoming songs at an album preview event, marking an early milestone in the band’s emergence.

The underground event was promoted through grungy flyers with artists’ personal art that ultimately attracted an intimate crowd of about 100, all consisting of local music fans and creative types. Instead of the traditional venue address, the flyer presented coordinates and an 8:00 p.m. start time turning the commute to the show into a scavenger hunt. Attendees flocked through Santa Ana downtown alleys, phones to their faces following maps, before arriving at what appeared to be an unassuming, industrial warehouse.

The space labeled “Fabrication & Design” was gutted and transformed into a late-night stage. The warehouse space contained old couches that ran along its walls while the little remaining area functioned as a stage. With no elevated platform or visible barriers in sight Spillboy’s performance took place at floor level which brought them into direct contact with the audience. The event space displayed its bare essence through jerry-rigged purple and blue lighting that illuminated the concrete floors, cables, microphones, and guitar pedals.

“This is hands down the most personal show you’ll ever experience,” said attendee Jordan Martinez, a Santa Ana local who claimed he found the flyer on the streetlamp outside his work. “These are the kind of experiences that make everything worth it.”

For the new indie rock band, the night represented their transition from their garage to Santa Ana’s underground music scene. After each song ended, the crowd cheered them on, and you can see Spillboy’s tensions begin to fade as their confidence begins to rise. The band gracefully performed their complete while locking eyes out to fans only a few feet away and smiles ear to ear. Their music pulsating through the body with every guitar riff and drum hit.

“We want people to hear our music the way it’s meant to be felt,” said Spillboy guitarist Alex Rivera. “It’s nothing fancy but neither are we. The hope is no matter where we go, we’ll always keep our authenticity.”

Warehouse events like this have become a standard occurrence where emerging artists must perform in non-traditional spaces since traditional venues have become hard to reach due to rising expenses and expectations. Musicians at these casual performance spaces get the opportunity to test out fresh music, develop a confident stage presence, and establish local fan bases in their hometown before achieving wider recognition.

Although modest in scale, this show served as a major event for Spillboy. The band abandoned its use of online and commercial marketing methods to create a community-centered approach. As independent artists continue to navigate visibility and limited resources, events like Spillboy’s warehouse album release prove how local music scenes will continue to survive through creativity and communal support. For those in attendance, the night offered relaxation, community, and a memory that will last a lifetime.