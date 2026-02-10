Students Kick Off New Year With Vision Board Event at CSUSB

Students are seated around tables, cutting out pictures and arranging stickers and masking tape on their vision boards. Lively discussions and laughter fill the room.

On Jan. 26, Zeta Tau Alpha (ZTA) hosted a vision board event in the CSUSB library to celebrate the start of the new year. The event invited students from across campus to set goals for the coming semester and connect with others in a relaxed, creative environment. Both sorority members and non-members joined, sharing materials and ideas while making their boards.



The main activity involved creating vision boards filled with images, stickers, and words representing each participant’s personal and academic goals. Students could choose from magazines, colored paper, markers, and masking tape to design boards that reflected their hopes for the year ahead. By the end of the event, everyone left not only with their boards completed but also with new connections and conversations sparked among attendees. The event highlights a positive change by connecting with people and sharing their goals that resonate with common student experiences. Another highlight was when students shared their vision boards with each other, laughing and discussing their goals for the new year. Attendees appreciated the opportunity to reflect on their personal and academic goals in a relaxed atmosphere.



The event took place on January 26 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. It occurred shortly after the start of the new year and early in the academic term. Scheduling the event during the midday hours made it accessible to students between classes. The timing aligns with a period when many students are focused on fresh starts and self-improvement. As an early-semester event, it serves as a timely campus news hook connected to new beginnings.



Miranda Zavala, a member of the sorority, explained, “We wanted to give students a chance to socialize while celebrating the new year. Making a vision board is fun, and it opens the door to meet new people.”



Savannah Talley, who attended the event, said, “I didn’t expect to meet so many students outside my classes. Working on the vision board gave me time to think about my goals and talk to others who had similar ideas.”



An unstated purpose was to introduce students to ZTA and reduce barriers to engagement with student organizations. More broadly, the event addressed a common student need for connection and belonging. The event reflects a larger trend in campus culture focused on addressing social isolation and fostering inclusive communities. It connects to broader values surrounding student well-being and engagement rather than formal policy or institutional change.



ZTA is known on campus for combining leadership, community engagement, and social events. While the sorority helps its members grow academically and develop leadership skills, it also creates opportunities for other students to participate in meaningful activities. Events like this allow non-members to interact naturally with sorority members, giving them a chance to learn about the group without any pressure.

To promote the sorority and encourage student involvement, the primary participants were campus students, including both current sorority members and non-members interested in socializing and engaging in a creative activity. The event allowed non-members to interact with and get to know everyone present, naturally sparking interest in the sorority.



“Even as someone who isn’t part of the sorority, I felt included,” Talley added. “It made me curious about the organization and what they offer throughout the year.”



The event followed an open, informal format with no strict schedule or rules. Materials were provided, and participants were free to create their boards at their own pace while interacting with others. The atmosphere was relaxed, friendly, and welcoming. No digital technology was used; instead, the event emphasized in-person interaction. Attendance levels allowed for a comfortable, intimate setting that encouraged conversation. The simple and accessible format emphasizes inclusivity and community-building. The way the event was organized is itself part of the story, demonstrating how low-pressure, in-person activities can foster meaningful social interaction on campus.



The vision board event was a way for students to reflect on personal growth while building friendships and expanding their campus network. ZTA plans to host similar activities in the future, aiming to combine creativity, community, and goal-setting for all students.