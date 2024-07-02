High Cost, Low Interest: Project 2025 Puts California’s Public Universities at Risk

Under the proposal, tuition will increase 6% annually for the next five years. The plan would begin in the fall of 2024. The first rate increase would be $342 for full-time California undergraduate students. By the 2028 school year, students would be paying nearly $2,000 more than they are now. Photo Credit: kcra.com

Project 2025, proposed by the Heritage Foundation, aims to deprioritize the U.S. education system, potentially leaving California’s State University (CSU) system vulnerable to significant funding cuts and significant policy shifts. This project could have far reaching implications on higher education in the state, reducing funding accessibility, and shifting generational attitudes towards university education.

Project 2025 proposes a smaller federal role in education, transferring more control to state and local governments. This proposal claims to empower local communities, it risks deprioritizing education at the federal level. Federal initiatives and funding has been crucial in filling in financial gaps in education systems and equal access to higher education. The CSU system, serving nearly half a million students across 23 campuses, relies heavily on this support.

This implies that the federal government will no longer ensure national standards and quality of education. This can lead to an inconsistency in education across states, since every state will be allowed to have full control surrounding policies of education.

Currently, federal funds help balance state and local tax revenues to support public education. Project 2025 aims to shift more financial responsibility to state and local governments. This means local taxes, which can be unpredictable, would play a bigger role in funding schools. Areas with lower property values might struggle to raise enough money, leading to cuts in educational programs and services. This could widen the gap between wealthy and poorer areas, as richer communities would be better able to maintain or improve their schools, while poorer ones might see a decline in education quality and access.

Impact on Funding

Federal funding has been vital for public universities, including CSU campuses. Grants, financial aid, and federal programs have made it possible for an array of students to afford higher education. Under Project 2025, the shift to state and local responsibility could make funding challenges more complicated.

– Tuition Increases: Reduced federal support may force CSU campuses to raise tuition, with the financial burden landing on students. This does not include the 34% increase they will be facing in the next 6 years.

– Program Cuts: Academic support and mental health programs are just some of the essential programs that could face cuts, negatively affecting student’s resources for success.

– Research Limitations: Reduced federal grants could hinder research and innovation at CSU campuses.

The Option Of Higher Education At Risk

As the cost of higher education rises and federal financial aid becomes less accessible, more students may opt for alternative pathways like instantly entering the workforce or choosing 2 year technical programs.

This can ultimately cause the CSU to suffer a significant decline in enrollment across its campuses, especially surrounding first generation and low income students.

Reduced accessibility to higher education could lead to less diverse communities on campuses around the nation. A decline in university graduates could harm California’s economic growth, which relies on a well-educated workforce.

Project 2025 creates significant problems to universities across the United States, especially to the California State University system. Reduced federal funding and support threaten the affordability and accessibility of higher education, potentially forcing many students to reconsider their educational paths. The future of California’s higher education system may depend on how effectively policymakers and educators can adapt to these changes and preserve the inclusivity and quality that have long defined CSU.