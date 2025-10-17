CSUSB Reports Lowest Rape Numbers in Years but Experts Warn Silence isn’t Safety

California State University San Bernardino reported one rape case in 2023. This has been the lowest number in 10 years. While to some this may sound good, experts say that this drop can mean something worse. Survivors are staying silent.

From 2014 to 2023 CSUSB’s crime data has shown that the number of reported cases of rape range from one to four a year with an average of 2 cases being reported. Those numbers may not seem high, but according to victim crime specialist at Columbia University and University of Illinois, say that most rape cases don’t go reported, especially at a college campus

A study done by Maggie Wagner “Black Women’s Security and Barriers to Reporting Sexual Assault to Police: “It Couldn’t Be Any Worse of a System” found that people face dozens of barriers when it comes to reporting sexual assault including fear of not being heard, shame, or are worried of what other might think.

Another expert, Dr Cortney E Ahrens who works with advocacy centers at the University of Illinois at Chicago, found that most victims don’t go to the police, they usually reach out to a friend where some similar barriers can be present. She talks about how sometimes friends also see survivors as the responsible one for the assault, doubting the legitimacy of a survivor’s stories.

CSUSB office of Institutional Equity & Compliance are responsible for coordinating the universities compliance with Title IX, that investigates and resolves sexual discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual assault. CSUSB has been very active in handing out resources to students, providing safe spaces where students can reach out to speak to some one and offers educational programs on what consent is and sexual harassment prevention.

While state funding is available for programs like this, experts say that a low number of cases can lead to less funding. With fewer reports, schools sometimes are assumed to be safe and that the problem is solved. In reality, sometimes staying silent doesn’t solve the issues, instead it gets buried deep where it’s harder to see but still hurts as much.

The only way to break the silences is to speak about it. Institutions need to have compassionate conversations in dorms, classrooms, even in friend groups where students can talk about honesty without being judged. Survivors need to here “I believe you” from folks and institutions that mean it.

Every story that is told becomes part of a thread in a larger fabric of awareness where every student, teacher, parent or friend can become part of the solution. Even if it’s just one number reported that number has a life with trauma behind it.

Safety can’t be measured in statistics or front-page headlines, you can find safety in courage, in the choice to speak up and let your truth be heard. Real progress won’t be seen when the rape cases are at zero, it will be seen when no one is afraid to come forward.

CSUSB goal isn’t to just get fewer numbers, their goal is to organize students to feel heard, feel safe and create an atmosphere where being heard is not seen as a privilege but as a right.