Pack the house everyday

January 30, 2017 - Sports

By Kieron Coleman |Staff Writer| Supporting athletes on their game daysÂ is something that can be aÂ decisive factor when it comes to victory or defeat. Student support so far has been…

Super Bowl LI predictions

January 30, 2017 - Sports

By Tyler VanderelstÂ |Staff Writer| The stageÂ is set for Super Bowl 51 in Houston. Many students will be watching the Atlanta FalconsÂ faceÂ off against the New England Patriots in what will be…

Students discuss graduation plans

January 30, 2017 - Community

By Amber ChildressÂ |Staff Writer| Although college is supposed to be a four yearÂ plan intended for all students, not every student agrees. Some students see college as a process that every…

World Wide Knowledge

January 30, 2017 - Features

By Monica Rosales |Staff Writer| The studying abroad program at CSUSB is offering countless opportunities for students to reach out of their comfort zone and travel the world. Imagine a…

Big band brings jazz

January 30, 2017 - Community

By Stanisha ParkerÂ |Staff Writer| Little Mountain Big Band rippled the air with funk and Chicago tunes during their free concert this past Saturday at the Big Wong Auditorium Feldheym Central…

