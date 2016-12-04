Movie Review: Arrival By Yena Hong | Staff Writer | The movie “Arrival” was released on Nov.11, providing a fu...

Thousands gather for F... By Veronica Vicente |Staff Writer| The Los Angeles zoo and Botanical Gardens commenced their annu...

Finals Playlists By Yena Hong | Staff Writer | Finals are just around the corner and what better way to prepare than ...

A day in Japan, Drawin... By Hairuo Yi |Staff Writer| Japan Day, a school event drawing students’ attention to Japanese cult...

Beyond the past By Tommy McCardle |Staff Writer| Many people have a theory that their past experiences and interacti...

City Council Roundup, ... By Tricia Kang |Staff Writer| The San Bernardino City Council filed an emergency petition for Chapt...

Voices within the Shoo... By Israel Ramirez |Staff Writer| Members of the businesses around the Inland Regional center open up...

Students continue to r... By Emily Anne Espinosa |Staff Writer| Student Michaela Reyes, was in class when she first found out ...

No gym, no problem By Jasmine Perez |Staff Writer| When you do not have a gym membership, there is always a hike waiti...