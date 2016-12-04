Latest Posts
-
Movie Review: ArrivalBy Yena Hong | Staff Writer | The movie “Arrival” was released on Nov.11, providing a fu...
-
Thousands gather for F...By Veronica Vicente |Staff Writer| The Los Angeles zoo and Botanical Gardens commenced their annu...
-
Finals PlaylistsBy Yena Hong | Staff Writer | Finals are just around the corner and what better way to prepare than ...
-
A day in Japan, Drawin...By Hairuo Yi |Staff Writer| Japan Day, a school event drawing students’ attention to Japanese cult...
-
Beyond the pastBy Tommy McCardle |Staff Writer| Many people have a theory that their past experiences and interacti...
-
City Council Roundup, ...By Tricia Kang |Staff Writer| The San Bernardino City Council filed an emergency petition for Chapt...
-
Voices within the Shoo...By Israel Ramirez |Staff Writer| Members of the businesses around the Inland Regional center open up...
-
Students continue to r...By Emily Anne Espinosa |Staff Writer| Student Michaela Reyes, was in class when she first found out ...
-
No gym, no problemBy Jasmine Perez |Staff Writer| When you do not have a gym membership, there is always a hike waiti...
-
Pros and cons of a glu...By Diara Fowler lStaff Writerl The gluten-free (GF) diet is probably one of the most demanding ones ...
News
City Council Roundup, Chap...
By Tricia Kang |Staff Writer| The San Bernardino City Council filed an emergency petition for Chapter 9 Bankruptcy in the court proceedings. Chapter ...
Arts and Entertainment
Movie Review: Arrival
By Yena Hong | Staff Writer | The movie “Arrival” was released on Nov.11, providing a futuristic reality with aliens and spacecrafts. Th...
Sports
No gym, no problem
By Jasmine Perez |Staff Writer| When you do not have a gym membership, there is always a hike waiting for you, a workout at the park or simply just p...
Opinions
Quarters are going away. I...
By Josh Adamson |Staff Writer| I am celebrating CSUSB’s imminent switch over from quarters to semesters. The change cannot happen soon enough....
Movie Review: Arrival
By Yena Hong | Staff Writer | The movie “Arrival” was released on Nov.11, providing a futuristic reality with aliens and spacecrafts. This movie is based on Ted Chiang’s 1998 short…
Thousands gather for Festival of Lights
By Veronica Vicente |Staff Writer| The Los Angeles zoo and Botanical Gardens commenced their annual zoo lights festival on Nov.18, which featured thousands of lights and animal installations to…
Finals Playlists
By Yena Hong | Staff Writer | Finals are just around the corner and what better way to prepare than with a killer playlist to keep you focused. A few…
A day in Japan, Drawing students’ attention to Japanese culture
By Hairuo Yi |Staff Writer| Japan Day, a school event drawing students’ attention to Japanese culture and the internationalization of campus, was held Nov. 18. There were four activities…
Beyond the past
By Tommy McCardle |Staff Writer| Many people have a theory that their past experiences and interactions with others takes a part in shaping their personality traits in the future. There…
Recent Comments