Latest Posts
News
Trump’s First Week a...
By Arturo BrooksÂ |Staff Writer| President Donald J. Trump and former President Barack H. Obama carried out a peaceful transfer of power, which was wi...
Arts and Entertainment
Smashing the competition
By Robert KlimperÂ |Staff Writer|Â CSUSB gamers competed in a bi-weekly test of skills through a Super Smash Bros. tournament hosted by the Santos Ma...
Sports
Pack the house everyday
By Kieron Coleman |Staff Writer| Supporting athletes on their game daysÂ is something that can be aÂ decisive factor when it comes to victory or defea...
Opinions
Women belong in the Resist...
By Brittanie Gutierrez |Staff Writer| I have always been passionate about women’s rights; I’ve always wanted to let people know that my ri...
Pack the house everyday
By Kieron Coleman |Staff Writer| Supporting athletes on their game daysÂ is something that can be aÂ decisive factor when it comes to victory or defeat. Student support so far has been…
Super Bowl LI predictions
By Tyler VanderelstÂ |Staff Writer| The stageÂ is set for Super Bowl 51 in Houston. Many students will be watching the Atlanta FalconsÂ faceÂ off against the New England Patriots in what will be…
Students discuss graduation plans
By Amber ChildressÂ |Staff Writer| Although college is supposed to be a four yearÂ plan intended for all students, not every student agrees. Some students see college as a process that every…
World Wide Knowledge
By Monica Rosales |Staff Writer| The studying abroad program at CSUSB is offering countless opportunities for students to reach out of their comfort zone and travel the world. Imagine a…
Big band brings jazz
By Stanisha ParkerÂ |Staff Writer| Little Mountain Big Band rippled the air with funk and Chicago tunes during their free concert this past Saturday at the Big Wong Auditorium Feldheym Central…
