kakaotalk_20161116_222123537

Movie Review: Arrival

December 4, 2016 - Arts and Entertainment - Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , , - no comments

By Yena Hong | Staff Writer | The movie “Arrival” was released on Nov.11, providing a futuristic reality with aliens and spacecrafts.  This movie is based on Ted Chiang’s 1998 short…

Read Post →
pic by veronica vicente

Thousands gather for Festival of Lights

December 4, 2016 - Arts and Entertainment - Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , - no comments

  By Veronica Vicente |Staff Writer| The Los Angeles zoo and Botanical Gardens commenced their annual zoo lights festival on Nov.18, which featured thousands of lights and animal installations to…

Read Post →
collabo_02

Finals Playlists

November 28, 2016 - Arts and Entertainment - Tagged: , , , , , , , , , - no comments

By Yena Hong | Staff Writer | Finals are just around the corner and what better way to prepare than with a killer playlist to keep you focused. A few…

Read Post →
Hairuo Yi

A day in Japan, Drawing students’ attention to Japanese culture

November 28, 2016 - Features - Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , - no comments

By Hairuo Yi |Staff Writer| Japan Day, a school event drawing students’ attention to Japanese culture and the internationalization of campus, was held Nov. 18.   There were four activities…

Read Post →
Does our past affect our future?

Beyond the past

November 28, 2016 - Features - Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , - no comments

By Tommy McCardle |Staff Writer| Many people have a theory that their past experiences and interactions with others takes a part in shaping their personality traits in the future. There…

Read Post →