Latest Posts
-
CSU Water InitiativeBy Jarrod Walley |Staff Writer| Disadvantaged communities in San Bernardino will receive aid in wate...
-
Men’s basketball...By Tyler Vanderelst |Staff Writer| The CSUSB Coyotes men’s basketball team’s hot start s...
-
Keeping New Year’...By Yera Nanan |Staff Writer| Just one small change can set you up for a successful year or a year ...
-
Art ExhibitBy Noe Ramos |Staff Writer| The exhibit “Beyond The Fences/Mas Alla de los Fences” opened on Ja...
-
Coyote visits Feminist...By Brittanie Gutierrez |Staff Writer| Graduate assistant Marissa Wollard shared her experience abou...
-
Consequences of Vetera...By Arturo Brooks |Staff Writer| Substance use disorder (SUD) has risen with veterans using medical m...
-
Changing ClothesBy Nylles Vernon |Staff Writer| The SMSU Pride Center is hosting a clothing drive to help provide c...
-
Men’s soccer see...By Breeze Rivers |Staff Writer| For this upcoming 2017 season, the men’s soccer program may h...
-
We are all trumped: Co...By Jasmin Novoa |Contributing Writer| For the interviewees privacy and protection, last names were w...
-
Pfau library resources...By Loydie Burmah |Executive Editor| Aside from being considered an incredibly large dormitory for bo...
News
CSU Water Initiative
By Jarrod Walley |Staff Writer| Disadvantaged communities in San Bernardino will receive aid in water processes and treatment from the California Sta...
Arts and Entertainment
Panza Monologues Auditions...
By Gladys Oliva |Staff Writer| The San Manuel Student Union Theatre held auditions Jan. 17 through 19 for students interested in performing for a new...
Sports
Men’s basketball hal...
By Tyler Vanderelst |Staff Writer| The CSUSB Coyotes men’s basketball team’s hot start seems to be cooling off after being defeated in fi...
Opinions
We are all trumped: Commun...
By Jasmin Novoa |Contributing Writer| For the interviewees privacy and protection, last names were withheld. The results of the election have angered ...
CSU Water Initiative
By Jarrod Walley |Staff Writer| Disadvantaged communities in San Bernardino will receive aid in water processes and treatment from the California State University (CSU) system and its $2.3 million program. The State Water Resources…
Men’s basketball halfway point
By Tyler Vanderelst |Staff Writer| The CSUSB Coyotes men’s basketball team’s hot start seems to be cooling off after being defeated in five of their last seven games. After starting the…
Keeping New Year’s health resolutions
By Yera Nanan |Staff Writer| Just one small change can set you up for a successful year or a year leading to failure. Working out or participating in fitness classes are some of…
Art Exhibit
By Noe Ramos |Staff Writer| The exhibit “Beyond The Fences/Mas Alla de los Fences” opened on Jan. 17 at the University of Redlands’ art gallery. CSUSB professors Thomas McGovern and Juan…
Coyote visits Feminist Camp
By Brittanie Gutierrez |Staff Writer| Graduate assistant Marissa Wollard shared her experience about the Feminist Camp, which brought together feminists from across the nation to address social justice issues. During the…
Recent Comments