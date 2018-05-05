Zip lining for the thrill

What better way to spend your day off than going on a new adventure? Zip lines at Pacific Crest are close enough for a day trip, but far enough to escape your reality, taking you on an exciting tour through the mountains.

Only 30 miles away from San Bernardino making that approximately a 40-minute drive, not too far. Pricing starts at only $109, easy enough to save up for us college students. Start putting aside that tip money.

Going on the Mountain View Tour was just what I needed. Experiencing six zip lines, reaching a height of 150 ft with lines as long as 1,100 ft going at almost 60 mph was just the rush I needed to push me through the end of this quarter.

As I tackled midterms, I decided to go on this adventure with a couple friends. Hands down the best decision I have ever made. To my surprise the tour guides were in our age group, allowing us to make a connection with them.

Together we all took in the breathtaking mountain views, enjoyed three short hikes and encouraged one another through the two tree platform controlled free falls. It is not an easy thing to throw yourself from a tree when you’re at 150 ft.

At the end of our two and half hour tour, we decided it was too much fun to let the trip end. The tour guides who are locals to Wrightwood invited us out to show us the town.

Allowing me the chance to know them and hear what they had to say about working in such an adventurous job.

“We get a lot of tours with young students from various colleges. They always say it helps them get away from the stress of their regular lives,” said Casey Solomon.

That is one true statement. I feel like it was the perfect kick I needed to get me to tackle the last half of the Spring quarter.

“We don’t often hang out with the guests after. This is a great way to end the trip,” shared Travis Wheeler.

As I look back at how much time I devote to playing my role of a full time student and worker, I realize I didn’t give myself enough time to enjoy all the things I do now. I’m glad I have changed my perspective on giving myself room to have fun. It is definitely making this semester fly.

Reader Interactions