Writing Center and the fight against plagiarism

The Writing Center at CSUSB is offering guidance to students struggling with plagiarism on their research papers. Shelby Reeder, a Writing Center adviser, led a plagiarism workshop to highlight the most common ways students plagiarize and how to prevent it.

“There are two main types of plagiarism that students often struggle with,” Reeder said, “These types are known as intentional and unintentional plagiarism.”

Reeder displayed a presentation to students with various examples of plagiarism seen in research papers. Furthermore, she focused on the resources available at CSUSB to aid students who struggle with plagiarism.

“With so many writing styles available such as APA, Chicago, MLA and others, students need to be familiar with the requirements, needed to cite their sources,” Reeder said.

The Writing Center, located in the College of Education on the third floor, offers students assistance on their research papers. Tutors are available through an appointment and are familiar with various writing styles such as MLA, APA, and Chicago.

“I recommend students who are new to CSUSB to take advantage of the Writing Center,” said CSUSB junior Emely Quintero, “It will help them become more comfortable with research and references on their research papers.”

Furthermore, there are many places on campus, like the Pfau Library, where students can conduct their research. The Pfau Library website has an auto-generate feature that creates a reference in the desired writing style for the article chosen.

“Whenever I need help with research, I go to the Pfau library to gather information for my topic, I also like to go to the Writing Center so that they can analyze my paper and help me find potential citation errors.” CSUSB junior Devin Michell

Creating an appointment is simple. It can be done through their website, on the phone or directly at the Writing Center room. The service is completely free and it is open Monday through Friday.

“Giving credit is very important when you want your research to be valid,” Reeder said, “The Writing Center has the resources available to help students become familiar with their department’s writing style.”

Research is definitely one of the most important aspects of college life. Making sure that credit is given is essential in maintaining credibility. The CSUSB Writing Center is ready to combat the anxiety felt by less-experienced students who seek to become better writers. These efforts by tutors will ensure that students perform better in their research papers and will enhance their writing skills.