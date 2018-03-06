Women’s basketball season comes to a close

The 2017-2018 Coyote women’s basketball season ended on Feb. 24, as the team fell to the Cal Poly Pomona Broncos 62-55.

Last season, the team boasted a 15-10 record, taking the team to the CCAA playoffs. In the first round, they fell to Pomona 54-49, eliminating them.

The team started off this season playing two games in Monmouth, Oregon. They won the first game on Nov. 11 against Saint Martin’s 69-44 but fell to Western Oregon the next day.

They began conference play on the road against Stanislaus on Nov. 15, winning 72-60.

Cal Baptist came to Coussoulis Arena for the Coyotes‘ first home game. CSUSB walked away as the winner, 58-50.

Their biggest win came on Jan. 26 against Cal State Monterey Bay, where they scored 80 points to Monterey’s 55.

Overall, they ended the season with a record of 11-15 and 9-13 in CCAA play.

Although the overall record was not what the ladies had hoped for, they still put their hearts into each game.

Forward Arianna Knox led the team in 3-pointers with 20, while guard Sabrea Coleman made 74 free throws out of 113 attempts.

Center Kaitlyn Parks led the team with 275 points, averaging 10.6 per game.

Parks also earned season highs in points (22) and field goals made (11) against Cal State East Bay.

Guard Ashley Carson made 10 of 12 attempted free throws in the same game.

On three separate occasions, Parks and Knox recorded 12 rebounds apiece.

During five different games, Coleman forced a career-high seven turnovers.

Parks was named All-CCAA second team and Knox earned an honorable mention.

If the stats show anything, it is that the women’s basketball team can make a big comeback next season. Although the team said goodbye to eight seniors, it still has a strong set of players to bounce back with for the 2018-2019 season.

Reader Interactions