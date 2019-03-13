Women of Invisible Empire: Nurse for over 30 years, Grandma for Eternity

My grandmother is my forever inspiration for everything I do in life.

She is truly the jack of all trades, being able to maintain her style, work ethic, opinions, humor and love for others.

She is my inspiration because she has been through everything, and is still able to give love and receive love.

She is very old-fashioned which is comforting in a fast-paced world that is being taken over by technology.

My grandmother loves for my son to play outside, rather than sitting in front of the TV or tablet.

She stands firm with her no phones rule while eating at the dinner table.

Living in the moment is what I admire from her, everywhere she goes she takes everything in and has a genuinely good time.

Her recipes of authentic Mexican food display how carefully she watched her mother cook and why it was important for her to learn, to be able to pass it down to her kids and grandkids, for when she is no longer here we can continue to keep her alive through her traditions.

Always attentive and there when you need her, we can always count on grandma when my sisters and I are in need.

Being in need could be anything, from her many thrift (Segundo) trips she always bring us clothes for the cold that we could layer up with, work uniforms, sweaters, pajamas, etc.

If my three sisters or I need help financially she made sure she is able to help us out.

She was a nurse for over 30 years, it shows by the way she cares for everyone.

My grandma specialized in more than one unit in the hospital such as burn unit, trauma center, and intensive care.

In honor of Women’s History Month, she was first women to create the MediTech program at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in the city of Colton when they moved in 2013 to the hospital they’re at now.

I am in awe of the strength you have obtained over the course of your lifetime, through the countless storms she has endured.

Her and my grandpa have created a big family rooted in tradition, companionship, faith, and a love that is unwavering and impenetrable.

I feel very lucky to be raised by a woman of such value and because I was raised by her, the relationship we have as well as with all of my sisters is unbreakable.

She is my inspiration because I try to be the same way she is every day of my life, by portraying loyalty, honesty, and a person of good values and morals to everyone around me and with everything I encounter.

I hope to always be a reflection of her.