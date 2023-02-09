CSUSB joins nationwide “Delight-Ful” to celebrate, carry out, and encourage random acts of kindness

By: Windy Wickramaratne

On February 13-17, California State University, San Bernardino will participate in Delight-Ful, a nationwide event presented by Chartwells Higher Education, the campus dining team, designed to encourage kindness and spread cheer around campus. Students and faculty at CSUSB are challenged to carry out random acts of kindness throughout the week, totaling 500,000 acts of kindness nationwide from other campuses partaking in Delight-Ful.

Photo Credits: Getty Images

During Delight-Ful’s weeklong celebration, CSUSB students will also get to enjoy new pop-up menu items and fun activities and giveaways to encourage paying it forward. Fun pop-up food items will include one of four options: Birria street tacos, loaded fries, Plant-forward Mezze options, or Ramen. Throughout the week, students can join in on the Giveaway of Kindness, as well as several other activities, like free items from campus vendors, Yotie Farmer’s Market, kindness sticky notes, cookie giveaways, kindness pay it forward cards, and photo-ops.

Delight-ful is a nationwide event designed to celebrate, carry out, and encourage random acts of kindness across the country. The third signature event from Chartwells’ award-winning Joy-Ful campaign will take place from February 13 to February 17, 2023. Based on student feedback, Delight-ful is expanding to a week-long celebration across all 300 Chartewells campuses. In addition, CSUSB’s dining hall, The Commons, will feature a Student Choice Menu event on February 15, which will feature a new menu voted on by students prior to the event. Featured menu options include a variety of foods, including birria street tacos, loaded fries, plant-forward, and Ramen noodle items.

At CSUSB, we strive to provide our students with opportunities to engage with community members meaningfully, and Delight-ful is a wonderful moment to express gratitude and show kindness to each other,” said Gail Hill, Marketing Manager, CSUSB. “During Delight-ful, students will have the ability to dine from a Student Choice Menu, voted on by our students, as a way for CSUSB to show appreciation to those who dine with us.” Delight-ful is another example of how Chartwells brings students across the nation together in memorable ways through the Joy-Ful campaign.