Why Doesn’t CSUSB Have a Football Team?

We have so many sports, so much space with grass fields, but no stadium.

I sat down with Brian Gaul, the Assistant Athletic Director of Marketing and Athletic Communications to discuss the reasons why CSUSB does not have a football team.

There are many reasons why there is not a team, and all of those reasons need to be attended to before we even think about starting a football team.

One of the biggest issues is funding.

It’s always guns be a challenge for smaller schools in a saturated market. “Brian

There are no Division 2 football teams in Southern California, so the team would have to travel to the Midwest to compete and that’s a huge expense.

There would need to be a big push from all of the CSU’s to have football teams to have people to compete against.

There are only 2 or 3 Division 2 teams in California, and playing the same school over and over is pointless.

Our sports, the ones that do generate revenue, don’t generate revenue the way that like other Division 1 schools would. “Brian

We would need to compete in Division 1 to get the funding from Bowl Games, sponsorships and Television advertisements.

To go Division 1 you gotta take everybody, it can’t just be football. You can’t go up in one sport and down in others. “Brian

The issue is not finding the players, because football is the most popular sport in America and having a college football team is huge for any campus.

CSUSB is known as a commuter school, and most students don’t live on campus.

Also, our tuition is very cheap compared to other schools and especially compared to schools with a football team.

Many schools that have a football team, don’t have as many sports to choose from because all the money and energy goes into funding the football team.

Also, there is a rule that says the percentage of male to female on campus, must match that same percentage in sports.

So if we wanted to add a football team with a 70 male roster, you would need to find almost 4x the number of women to join other sports on campus.

The sport that gets the most national attention at CSUSB is our women’s Volleyball Team.

“We’ve spent most of the time ranked number 1 in the country. We’ve won 14 conference championship, since 2001, so that’s a dynasty at that point,” Brian Gaul

Having a football team at CSUSB would bring a lot of attention and raise the school’s awareness, however as you can tell, there are so many things that go into creating a college football team.