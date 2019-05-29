Why did you come to Earth school?

Ever wondered what your purpose in life was? Or what force of energy makes our heart beat? Better yet, perhaps why different people go through different struggles and challenges in life. In order for us to know that a dream is a dream, we first have to wake up, and within those dreams, we sometimes gain some wisdom or an innate intuition of knowing that there was something about that dream.

What if we too are in a dream? But we call it life, and once we die or transition, that is when we truly wake up. Earth is but a school for us humans to learn more about ourselves.

“There needs to be contrast in order for us to understand the opposite, sometimes we grow up in a dysfunctional or abusive family so that individual can learn and cultivate what true self-compassion is all about,” Lawrence Bowens said.

We are all experiencing our own lives differently just as different people learn differently in a classroom on the same topic.

“Earth is a school for our soul to come down and experience lessons and gain wisdom to find ourselves even more on a deeper level,” Dr. Mary Fong said.

How can one person grow up very rich and the other very poor? Who placed us on this path to experience rich or poor? Regardless of what our circumstances are, the rich will experience a different life from the poor but we are all here to learn more about ourselves deeper, and Earth School is the place to experience that due to the free will that we have.

Energy does not get destroyed, it only transfers, as so the old saying goes. Now if our body or spirit is energy, where does it go? To some, they call it Heaven, Spirit World, Home, The Afterlife and so on. If energy does not get destroyed or your Spirit for instance, then it would only make sense to know that our Spirit is immortal therefore we are immortal since energy/spirit does not get destroyed.

Whenever we want to learn more about anything, we constantly want to keep on doing our research and do more trials and errors. Well for an immortal Spirit, that trial and error of wanting to experience and find ourselves on a deeper level is through going to Earth School also known as our home called Earth. It is similar if a student was to go to a classroom to learn more about a certain knowledge. Since Spirit does not simply die, the trial and tribulations, the ups and downs, good and bad, all the contrast that we experience here on Earth, are the Spirits way of learning more about ourselves.

We are all here to learn, to experience, to grow, to be human. The complex relationships and other friendships that we all encounter, as well as the situations that life presents to us, are all part of the learning experience as a human.

We are Spirits having a human experience, not humans wanting to have Spiritual experiences.