Who Let the Dogs Out?

Every Sunday morning from 8:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Priceless Pet Rescue, a no-kill shelter in Chino Hills gets all the dogs out of its kennels and goes on a hike.

The hike starts at The Orphanage, which is what they call the shelter and takes the volunteers and canines through hills, streets and the English Springs Park that is known for its pond filled with ducks before heading back to The Orphanage.

It is a scenic hike, with many people stopping to take pictures with the views of the mountains surrounding the city of Chino Hills.

They also remember to take pictures with the dogs from The Orphanage. Posting these pictures on social media can be a great way to help find the dogs their forever homes.

During the hike volunteers and dogs got a couple water breaks and during this volunteers were allowed to play with them and give them all the belly rubs they wanted.

On this hike, you see many people from the community hiking, which is perfect because they might see a dog they like and go to the shelter and adopt them later.

Hiking with the dogs started 6 and a half years ago when Sunday Hike leader and volunteer Shelly Nichols and her friend decided to start a Sunday hike with a few dogs from the shelter.

Nichols stated that she started this hike to get the dogs out of their kennels and get them moving.

These hikes are good for the dogs because it allows them to explore and get their exercise in and interact with new people.

Nichols said that the Sunday hikes originally started with seven volunteers and has grown throughout the years.

If you want to get a dog to walk, make sure to get to The Orphanage no later 8:15 a.m., I would recommend being there at 8:00 a.m. Nichols

There are about 30 dogs in the Chino Hills shelter. This hike wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the volunteers that show up to help walk the dogs.

Amaka Chukwu, who was volunteering to hike with the dogs for the first time got to hike with Howard, she said that he was a little more hyper than the dogs her friends were walking with so she had to walk a little ahead of them.

Despite having to walk ahead of her friends, Chukwu stated, “The hike is fun and peaceful, and the dogs are really active.”

Chukwu also stated, “Its a great feeling knowing that you made the dogs day just by spending two hours of your Sunday with them.”

Dogs are brought from the Claremont location to get walked since the Chino Hills location is the only one that has Sunday hikes.