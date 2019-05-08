What’s the Riverside Food Lab cooking up?

The Riverside Food Lab is the Inland Empire’s new popular place to hang out with friends, family and even colleagues. This food hall is open daily from 11am-11pm and is located on 6th and Market St. near the Fox Theater in Downtown Riverside.



People nowadays are so wrapped up in their social media apps and what filter looks best on Instagram that they tend to forget to explore what their hometown has to offer.

Who doesn’t love a wide variety of food options? The Riverside Food Lab welcomes all types of food. From craft beer to coffee and Mediterranean cuisine to plant-based burgers, the Riverside Food Lab is an amazing and fun addition to Downtown Riverside. Plus, during the weeks there is a free 90 min parking garage just steps away from the entrance and on the weekends parking is free!

When strolling through the old historic parts of Riverside, you can just smell the authentic spices coming from the Food Lab. Which is what draws local residents to check it out.

The Riverside Food Lab is a place where all ages are welcome. It is a place where you can order ramen noodles for one sitting, then a brick oven pizza for the next.

“My favorite part about the Food Lab is that it offers so many different options to choose from, including plant-based cheeseburgers,”Courtney Clements, a local riverside resident

Monty’s Good Burger is one of the many vendors located inside the wonderful food hall and does not disappoint their customers.

“I was so surprised by how good their burger was. Although I do like eating meat, this plant-based burger is just as good as In-n-Out” said Clements, “they actually have organic fountain drinks options that are available as well.”

Another great vendor is Augie’s Coffee. This lovely coffee shop is originally based out of Redlands but is also very well known in the Inland Empire. It is most famous for their drip coffee and excellent brews and baristas.

“I love the coffee shop’s environment and atmosphere here,” said 26-year-old Riverside resident Savanah Barnes. “The workers always have a smile on their face and their coffee is just never, ever bad.”



Augie’s is also a second home to the students of all local Universities.

“There can never be a bad time in the day to have coffee. Especially during midterms,” Anne Lyon, a second-year medical student at the University of Southern California Riverside, said.



So before you decide to open up the Instagram app and scroll through all the things you wish you could be doing, or before you turn on that one Netflix show that you have re-watched for the fourth time. The Riverside Food Lab awaits new costumers and is here to fill our stomachs with joy.