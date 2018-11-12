“What motivated you to vote?”

On Nov. 6, San Bernardino Scottish Rite Rainbolt RiteCare Center held one of the voting polls, where the community shared their thoughts on elections.

Donna Martin

“I vote every four years, I would like to see a lot of changes in props.”

Mary Charmy

“Everybody has to vote, exercise your right of suffrage to vote. I have worked in the election for 15 years, it’s good for first-time voters to read the propositions because they can become confusing.”

Don Williams

“To teach my boys that we need to be apart of our government and American society to change things.”

Darryl Joseph

“The election is very important to me, it helps me to get the right people in office. I’m old now, so I need the right people that can keep us older healthy. First-time voters, just do your homework make sure that person you vote for is the right person.”

Linda Smith

“I came in to vote for Dianne Feinstein the representative of this area of San Bernardino Country. I just don’t like the president right now, all of it is that he’s foolish, dumbfound and out mouth. I’m 71 and I’ve seen a lot of elections, I’ve been to a lot of voting and this is the first time that I’ve seen someone like this.”