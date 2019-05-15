What is Senioritis?

Is school feeling like a drag lately? You’re not alone! With the finish line so close yet feeling so far, we asked fourth-year student, Graphic Design and English major, Madison Thompson on how she avoids senioritis.

“I try to do things that make me happy that doesn’t involve school like hanging out with my friends. I think it has to do with me being really chill about the school, I mean I maintain my GPA above a 3.0 and don’t let school get to me like that because my GPA does not define who I am”.

A great majority of college students suffer from senioritis.

The education world shares that there are a copious number of symptoms that come with senioritis. Such as: Mild to moderate cases of staring out the window, Swollen ego, Homework fatigue, Inflammation of the whining gland, Acute mediocrity, Short-term memory loss, Excessive tardiness, Classroom intolerance, Excessive hallway wandering, Existential malaise, and much more!

Although the above listed may sound a little silly, it’s true! In fact, we asked various students about their experience as Seniors and how they manage to avoid senioritis. Graduating Senior, Liberal Studies Major, Janneth Milian shares:

“Although being a Senior has been an exciting time, it’s also scary. The pressure is on; I must do well; one bad grade can change it all. It can change my graduation date, celebrations, and so many other expectations! It’s a scary time. So yeah, sure, I get senioritis from time to time but I avoid it by reminding myself that it can all go down the drain if I don’t give it my all this last quarter.” Janneth Milian

Some things to help ease senioritis symptoms is to reflect on your achievements on your foreseeable future.

As you put together your Senior portfolio, finalize your group projects, and take your last final, remember, you have reached the finish line.

If you are at the beginning of your senior year, you have priority registration, giving you a chance to adjust your work schedule and other responsibilities to your convenience.

Your sleepless night has paid off, the all-nighters were crucial but it got you a bachelor’s degree, or maybe two!

If you worked in a minimum wage paying job, those struggles are over.

No more paying for a parking permit

No more 8 a.m. classes and struggling to get down University Parkway and it’s hectic traffic.

No more running to the bookstore last minute to buy a blue book or scantrons for those midterms.

Grad school applications! Make that Thesis statement shine!

And last, but not least, the parking struggles are NO MORE!

According to Education World, it is vital for graduating seniors to reflect on their accomplishments from their undergraduate careers.

“Schoolwide buildup to a culminating senior project or portfolio presentation can keep students engaged in their learning by celebrating reflection and encouraging community action. Senior projects tend to encourage students to connect their years of learning to both the local and global communities. They allow students to create meaning out of all their hard work and put it into action in a thoughtful and self-driven way.” Lambert

CollegeXPress also shares some ways on how to cure senioritis: Work really hard, get involved, keep it up, stay healthy, make a daily checklist, talk to your guidance counselor, and remember the end is in sight.

Graduating senior Jessie Pon explains how he managed to come this far without falling into the school fatigue. He shares: “Although the drives and early mornings get harder and harder, I remind myself that I am almost done, I did it, I have come this far, a couple more weeks won’t hurt.”