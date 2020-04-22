Vox Pop: What CSUSB students think of the COVID-19

Prior to the spike in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths in the United States, the campus community was baffled by how to conceive the pandemic which eventually led to statewide campus closures, shifting courses that meet in-person to online settings, and postponing commencements. The big question to ask, before the implemented campus closures toward the end of the winter quarter, was: “What does the CSUSB student body think about the recent news regarding Coronavirus?” A Vox Pop was conducted a week before winter quarter finals. Students’ responses to the question were in the midst of the campus community’s discussions on how to proceed in a pandemic.

Cristian Saucedo, 2nd-year student, 19 years old “I believe the Coronavirus is nothing to stress about. I feel like as long as you take proper precautions and practice good hygiene you should be good. We need to educate ourselves before we begin to freak out. See the problem, research, and address properly.”

Jovan Ramos, 2nd-year student, 19 years old “The Coronavirus has been buzzing on campus. I don’t really understand what faculty and staff are going to do because all of the emails are so confusing, but I hope they do what is in the best interest of the students and staff”.

Merriah DeJesus, 4th-year student, 21 years old “Being a CSO on campus I am used to a little bit of craziness. When it comes to the Coronavirus, I feel like a lot of students are concerned and genuinely scared to come to campus because they are afraid of the risks the virus has. I work at the Rec center as well and we have taken extra precautions in order to ensure the facility is a safe and clean environment, but I still feel it is not enough to put a complete peace of mind to our student body.” Marco Carrillo, 2nd-year student, 19 years old “The Coronavirus is something we should take very seriously. If campuses are closing and countries are going on complete lockdown, such as Italy, we should be taking precautions and preparing for the worst.”

Eric Serrano, 3rd-year student, 20 years old “I feel like the Coronavirus has been blown out of proportion in the media. There is a lot of chaos going on right now due to social media scaring people about the Coronavirus. I think if we all do our parts to practice good hygiene and wash our hands consistently we should be fine. I’m not saying we shouldn’t be scared. I just believe that we should take precautions and make sure we are keeping our bodies healthy.”

Graciela Moran, 4th-year student, 21 years old “I think the CSU system needs to be more critical of the ladder or social justice issues that are being raised. Xenophobia is becoming prevalent against our international community with only 7% of our community being foreign exchange students. In the next couple of weeks and days it’s developing and as long as we continue to take precautions, and also not treat it as a joke, we will be okay. Also students need to pay attention to credible sources such as the World Health Organization and the CDC.”

Jesus Maldonado, 28-years old, 5th year student. “I believe that media coverage on the Coronavirus has caused people to go into a panic. More people have died of the flu than COVID-19. There have been 30,000 fatal cases of the flu last year alone, which was at an all time high, and people are freaking out over 3,000 cases worldwide.”

John Sanchez, 4th-ye ar student, 22 years old “It’s good that people are taking precautions and going out and buying supplies in case something happens, but at this point, I believe it’s blowing out of proportion. We need to take the necessary measures to not get sick and not let fear rule our lives.”

Sasha Lazzarinetti, 4th year student, 21 years old “It’s kind of scary to hear that all of these universities are taking precautions to fight the Coronavirus but CSUSB has not done anything to protect their students from the possibility of it happening on campus. It’s actually kind of scary that it can happen to anyone at any time and be mistaken for common allergies or even the flu.”