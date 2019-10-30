Vox Pop: “What are your thoughts on quarter to semester conversion?”

Recently, CSUSB has announced that in Fall 2020 it will be converting from a quarter system to a semester system and some current students affected by the change give their thoughts on the topic.

“I think it’ll mess up people who are going to be in the middle of the conversion. I’m from a semester system in community college, and now I’m getting used to the quarter, but then I’ll have to go back to semester. I think it’ll definitely get confusing. I’ll most likely have to stay a little longer, but I’m fine with that, as long as the job gets done.”

“I have mixed feelings about the conversion. In a quarter system, you can take 5 classes each quarter. You’ll learn fast and get so much more done. I’m personally a fast-learner, so I think that’s a lot better than taking a whole semester for a class, especially if I don’t like it, but at the same time I’ll have more time with the classes that I do like.”

“Personally, I like things in a fast pace, especially cause I’m on track right now, and I just don’t want it to interfere with how other people are going to graduate, or if some classes will be removed or not, or if they’re going to take the same thing but just more spread out.”

“I’m not very excited for the upcoming conversion. I’m in my third year now and I didn’t know this would happen. This would have definitely altered my decision to attend CSUSB, since I prefer quarter systems. I plan on graduating next year, but if I fall behind with taking the classes I need, it’ll leave me in a tough spot.”

“I don’t agree with the conversion and it is going to slow down my graduation date by a lot considering my serious and stem major classes. The quarter system is more rigorous and challenging for a college environment but it speeds up the process to graduate in four years regardless of whatever challenges people take.”

“I think transitioning from Q to S is good. We’ll be on the same track as the other CSU campuses, but it might be a bit confusing and worrisome, cause it can interfere with expected graduation time. And though I do appreciate that they’re offering resources to help us through the conversion, of course, there still is the fear for the unknown.”

“I’ve already got used to the quarter system, so having to come back and get used to the semester system again, I feel like it’s an inconvenience. But since the entire CSU system and most schools in California are in the semester system, I feel like it’ll help, but at the same time it’s the adjustment that is my main concern.”

“I really like the quarter system. It goes by quickly and we have a long summer break to rest for the next year; changing to semester would be difficult with us being used to short terms. However, the semester could be helpful to students who need more time learning. I’m not opposed to semesters as long as the transition goes by smoothly.”