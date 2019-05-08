Vox Pop: Seniors reflect speak about graduation

How do you feel about graduation and what advice would you give to incoming freshmen?

Ricardo Vega, 24:

“I am excited because I am a first-generation college student who is also pursuing their masters right away. I would tell Freshman that time management is important and that there will always be a time and place for everything.”

Mayra Sanchez, 21:

“I am excited about graduation, but I am also feeling nervous to graduate because now I have to decide what I am going to do after I graduate. I have worked really hard these past years and I am very proud of what I have done. I am excited for what life has set up for me. The advice that I would give to incoming Freshman would be to never give up, and follow their dreams and goals even if things get hard. It is very important to pass all your classes and enjoy your college years as much as possible.”

Jennifer Aguilera, 35:

I am looking forward to graduating but I am also nervous since I still don’t know what career path I will take. I would advise incoming freshman to take advantage of the many networking events on campus. I would also advise to make friends and make connections with professors. Lastly, have an open mind when learning new concepts.

Adam Wilson, 25:

“I’m very excited for graduation because I have been here for 8 years switching major to major and finally finding communications. If you are an incoming freshman, I would recommend using all the resources available to you. You pay for it in your tuition anyways, why not use them. Also, find a club or work for the school, it makes you feel more a part of the campus and you get more of that college life feels.”

Aliyhana Morrison, 21:

“I’m so excited to finally be done. I remember my first year like it was yesterday and it’s crazy to me that I graduate in a couple of months. I can’t wait to get hands-on experience in the field of psychology. I’m proud of myself for working hard and achieving my goal of graduating in four years. What I would tell incoming freshman is not to take any stereotypes you were taught about college seriously. Everyone’s college is experience is going to be different so just stay on top of your work, and have fun because before you know it, it’ll be your time to graduate.”