Volleyball Player Kaili Scott: “The expectations are always high”

Having the longest streak at #1 in the country this past season was just another check in the box for the women’s Volleyball team that fell short of advancing to Nationals.

The team has made 18 straight appearances in the NCAA Regional Tournament. This last year was no exception. 19 straight

The Coyote Chronicle sat down with Kaili Scott, a junior on the team who is coming back off a torn ACL to talk about their regular season as well as what is happening this spring.

Coyote Chronicle: Were the girls on the team satisfied with the fall season?

Kaili Scott: I think that the girls on the team were more disappointed than anything. Playing against Western Washington University was going to be a tough match especially since they had the home court advantage.

We had a lot of confidence going into the Regional tournament and it was a huge blow to the team having Hailey (Jackson) go down. Obviously, she was a huge force for us in the middle and not having her was a huge loss for our team.

With that said though it was a good season with the girls and even though we did not accomplish our overall goal we still had a very successful season.

Coyote Chronicle: What is going to be the biggest adjustment for next season?

Kaili Scott: The biggest adjustment is going be having some new people in some new spots. We are losing two seniors who were both All-Americans this last season so those are going to be some huge voids to fill.

Losing Jayann (DeHoog) is going to be a big hit. She has run our offense here ever since she was a freshman so not having her leadership and knowledge on the court is going to be an adjustment for everyone.

Coyote Chronicle: How have the spring tournaments been going so far?

Kaili Scott: Spring is a very interesting time of the year for us since we are technically a fall sport. We have been working really hard in the weight room and in our practices to be ready for next season.

CSUSB Volleyball in practice getting ready for the spring season.

We played at California State University San Marcos where they had a couple of other schools for our conference. These tournaments are always good to play in because it gives you a little insight into what you might see next season with some new talent that these teams are bringing in. It also allows us to put players in the new positions and see just how they are going to perform.

Our team is very resilient and is always competitive even in the spring tournaments, so it was great to see everyone doing so well at this tournament.

Coyote Chronicle: What are the team’s expectations for next season?

Kaili Scott: The expectations are always high and there is nothing that is going to change that for next season. We have so much new talent coming in along with the girls that are staying. The team is going to be very strong again next season.

My personal expectations are just to stay healthy and make it through the season injury free. This is the second season in a row that I have battled injuries so hopefully, next year is a better year for me in that regard.