Visiting Local Entertainment in and around the Inland Empire

The Coyote Chronicle made a set of what students could do for fun locally on a day off.

“My friends and I don’t like to spend a whole lot of money, so usually if there’s a deal we’ll go out. Mondays they have discounts over at BJs, like half off pizza, so we typically go there,” Anthony Langston, a biology major and fifth-year student at CSUSB.

CSUSB students are very busy with managing school and work, that can take up the whole day, aside from other things such as babysitting or doctor appointments.

“My typical day is either I’ll go to school all day or work. I have a lot of doctor appointments for my baby due in December. I also have to attend Navy drill here and there,” said Carolina Alvarez, the biology major, a fourth-year student at CSUSB.

For some students, summertime is the ideal time to enjoy fun outings for entertainment.

“I go out a lot more during the summer, to like the beach,” said Alvarez.

Some students pick their favorite entertainment spot based off of their favorite hobby, such as dancing.

“I like dancing, so I like to go out dancing at clubs around here,” said Alvarez, biology major student.

Restaurants and nightclubs can be found all over the Inland Empire.

There is El Tio Pepe Latin Restaurant which is a Mexican restaurant with a full bar that offers entertainment such as live music and a DJ with an open dance floor by the bar on Friday and Saturday nights.

“One night out, I went to 340 Restaurant and Nightclub, in Pomona, it’s about 45 minutes away from where I live,” said Alvarez.

Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga are two popular locations for entertainment in the Inland Empire as well.

In Ontario, you can find indoor go-kart racing, like K1 Speed and indoor skydiving as well like iFLY.

In Rancho Cucamonga, you can find Victoria Gardens, which is an outdoor mall with a variety of shops, restaurants, a movie theater, and other sorts of entertainment.

Punch Bowl Social is an entertainment spot in Rancho Cucamonga where you can do karaoke, play board games, arcade games, bowl, eat, and drink with a bar upstairs and downstairs.

A typical Friday or Saturday night out for students would be to go out to the local theater.

Finding local entertainment spots in the Inland Empire can help students save not only time but also money.

Some students are struggling financially due to tuition and bills and must take into consideration gas money before going out for entertainment.

“Mainly money gets in the way of going out because I don’t have a job at the moment and school sometimes just because of homework and tests, but usually it’s because of gas money,” said Anthony Langston, a biology major and fifth-year student at CSUSB.

Sometimes students refrain from going out to save money, while at the same time enjoying their free time.

“Otherwise on a day off of school I probably just go to a friend’s house and hang out, probably play some video games, play some card games, and watch T.V. We’ll probably cuddle too… just kidding about the cuddling,” said Anthony Langston, a biology major and fifth-year student at CSUSB.

Other students prefer to find their entertainment outside of the Inland Empire.

“Las Vegas I feel like is my go-to place for entertainment right now. There’s a lot more out there, like more things to do, sites to see, so …. I try to go once a month,” said Langston.

Some students feel there is a lack of variety of things to do in the Inland Empire and find it elsewhere.

“I feel like we don’t have a huge variety of things to do in the Inland Empire. I feel like its either something like mini golf, or bowling, or it’s a club or karaoke,” said Langston.

The Adventure program at CSUSB’s Recreation and Wellness Center gives students the opportunity to either explore in or around the Inland Empire or venture outside of it.

We provide students with a chance to go on trips outside of the Inland Empire, along with other trips that you can do with the Inland Empire” -Perla Aguirre, Adventure Supervisor at CSUSB

The Adventure program puts together many different kinds of trips such as kayaking, snorkeling, hiking, camping, backpacking, and sometimes community service.

“It can be a simple hiking trip or just backpacking, I like to think of it as we’re just all going on this journey together and were feeling each other struggle like we’re all going through the same things. So we bond over the struggles we endure through these trips, and that in turn brings us much closer and allows us to be more open with one another…like at some point they feel more comfortable and normal with each other,” said Daniel Acevedo, trip planner.

The trips the Adventure Program put together is mainly in California, but not limited too. They do trips in other local states, sometimes across the country, and occasionally outside the country.

“Its hard to describe, but I see it happen every single time, no matter what happens whether everything goes wrong or it goes off without a hitch, I see people just feel more confident in their ability to go on an adventure, like it doesn’t matter if I’m not going with anybody I know, there’s an ability to communicate with absolute strangers,”Acevedo, trip planner.

All students are welcome to join and signup for these trips.

“Personally I feel like that’s the greatest interaction you can have with someone, that’s the greatest bond you ever make in life is just with an absolute stranger, so this really gives people an opportunity to connect with people you would have never thought would otherwise, ”Acevedo, trip planner.

To sign up for any of the trips students can sign up online on the CSUSB’s Recreation and Wellness Center website or come into the Rec Center and sign up at the front desk.

“You can come to the front desk at the rec center and tell them what trips you are interested in signing up for, we do we have some adventure pamphlets at the front desk as well so you can see what we have available, besides that you can go on the recs center website, we have a link to the adventure place and can sign up online, ”Daniel Acevedo, trip planner.

Students are allowed to bring outside friends and family who do not attend CSUSB, for an extra fee charge and must register at the front desk at the school’s rec center.

“If you don’t want to come alone, you can also bring a friend, who’s also a student here, but they don’t have to be a student here. I’ve had people bring their mom or dad,” said Aguirre, Adventure Supervisor.

Students can find the prices and different kinds of trips coming up online on CSUSB’s Recreation and Wellness Center website as well under Adventure

“You can bring pretty much anyone you just have to sign them up. If you bring someone have to sign them up at the gym. They pay a little more than students, but they are welcome to come,” said Aguirre, Adventure Supervisor.

The Adventure programs help financially with everything like food, equipment, location, reservations, and transportation.

“We’re college students, some us struggling financially, some us even without a car,” said Acevedo, trip planner.

The adventure program will help students plan their trip, provide any gear necessary as well as vans for transportation for a suitable and cheap price.

“We don’t have time as students to go out of our way to plan a big trip or even have the resources, such as money, that’s why our program fees are pretty low for students. That way they can go and they save a lot of money,” said Daniel Acevedo, trip planner.

Going with the Adventure program for a trip is a way students can save time on planning and money on trip expenses, while also getting an opportunity to meet new people

“After that trip you know people, and see familiar faces all around the school, our campus is kind of vast and full of a lot of people you don’t know. After meeting new people and making new friends campus feels more like seeing more familiar faces around and makes you feel more comfortable and welcomed, ”Acevedo, trip planner.



“You definitely feel like you’re a part of the school by this, and honestly since I’ve been a part of the program I don’t think there’s a day that I don’t see someone that I’ve been on a trip with,” said Aguirre, Adventure Supervisor.

“Community builds from our program and builds a lot of friendships, ”Aguirre, Adventure Supervisor.

Adventure program can help students put together and plan custom trips. For example, if students want to go to Disneyland, Universal Studios, and so forth but don’t have transportation, the Adventure program can help with that.

“Anyone here on campus, if they have a group of at least 10, can ask us for help to plan a trip and we can help them get there,” said Aguirre, Adventure Supervisor.

If students would like to make their own custom trip and invite their family and friends the Adventure Program can help with that.

“Although our Inland trips aren’t our most popular ones, I really like it because it makes people realize that there’s stuff to do around here as well,” said Daniel Acevedo, trip planner.

“We go on some hikes in Inland Empire, or like up to Big Bear we do a lot of snowboarding trips and kayaking,” said Acevedo.

“Sometimes we go to the Festival of Lights in Riverside,” said Acevedo, trip planner.

The Festival of Lights in Riverside takes place between November 23 2018-January 6.