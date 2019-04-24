Using Meditation To Be Successful In College

The Counseling and Psychological services at CSUSB is offering meditation workshops to combat the stress epidemic affecting students. Gwendolyn Brower Romero, a CAPS therapist, lead a meditation workshop to educate students on stress and how to manage it.

“We as a society, are so used to being on the go all the time, we constantly check our phones for new tasks to do. This results in stress and can affect how we perform throughout the day.”Wendy Romero

Romero presented students with information on how stress develops and the different meditation techniques that can bring relief to students. Additionally, she focused on the main factors for stress which are personal life, work and school.

“Mediation will not cure your problems instantly, but practicing this exercise constantly can teach your body how to handle stress efficiently,” Romero said.

According to a 2017 national review by the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health found that meditation in the past 12 months tripled between 2012 and 2017. Which suggests that more adults are turning to meditation to find peace.

“I live a stressful life almost everyday and I came to this workshop to learn how to manage my life better,” said Johnn, a junior at CSUSB.

The CAPS office, located in the Health Center Building, north of the Commons and east of the Pfau Library. It offers students with various workshops including meditation throughout the year. Therapists are also available by appointment for students seeking counseling.

“The process for creating an appointment is simple, students can call the CAPS office or walk in to set up an appointment” said Romero.

Furthermore, the services offered at CAPS are completely free to students. Open Monday through Friday, it offers students with a flexible schedule to set up an appointment.

“When I transferred from community college to CSUSB as a business major, I felt that I wasn’t passionate about that career. A counselor from CAPS helped me find my strengths and I decided sociology was a better choice for me,” said Johnny.

Towards the end of the presentation, Romero demonstrated a simple meditation exercise to the students: the room became silent, as students attempted to relax their mind and practiced deep breathing techniques. For many, it was their first time trying meditation in a group. Students reacted positively to the exercise and looked relieved.

“I felt like my body released all the tension and my mind was more clear,” said sophomore, Angela, who was practicing meditation for the first time.

According to Romero, “We react to stress differently by using food and substances to mask the stress, meditation can help individuals control these bad habits.”

College life can intimidate students, as pressure from schoolwork, family and work create anxiety. However, recent efforts by CAPS at CSUSB continue to offer students with alternative methods to cope with this stress. Meditation continues to grow in popularity as it is simple to learn, effective and replaces bad habits such as substance abuse. Nevertheless, CSUSB therapists are also available to devise a plan for students who need guidance in their career or personal lives. In the long-term, counseling and meditation aims to help students organize their thoughts and improve their mental strength.

Here is a video detailing stress factors, meditation and techniques presented by Wendy Romero