Trips to the mountain become more affordable for students

The Inland Empire isn’t the most ideal place when taking a trip to the mountain for snow fun, but there are a lot more resorts than one might expect.

The most notable mountain around the Inland Empire is Big Bear Mountain. Big bear is a beautiful city that is known for its lake and snow resorts, which offers diverse leisure activities, such as skiing and snowboarding, at various levels.

Unfortunately, taking a trip to Big Bear as a student is costly. There are a few ways that can be helpful in making a trip to Big Bear Mountain more affordable.

CSUSB’s Rec and Wellness Center can help students save money. The center offers snowboard and boot rentals for only $20.

Compared to local shops like Getsboard or around the area that charge on average 23.99 to 29.99 per day for adult boots and a snowboard, plus a two dollar insurance fee.

When taking a trip to the mountain, you will find numerous of these local shops, but the price is increased.

Tickets for Big Bear mountain are also pricey. Grabbing a ticket straight from the window will look around $80 per person.

Luckily from time to time, Costco offers its members a four pack of tickets for only $230, making each ticket $58!

Aside from the mountain itself, there are dining options that are offered at the resort, but these restaurants are on the higher side of the pricing.

Although the restaurants at the resort are conveniently located at the main lodge, it can be related to renting boots and snowboards from outside locations.

The best option would be to pack your own food before heading to the resort, packing sandwiches and snacks can create a greater experience.

There are benches at the bottom of the mountain in which you can rest from the mountain, where people can bring out food brought while still enjoying the visually pleasing mountain view.

Surprising enough there are a number of people who visit the resort purely to visit some of the sights that the mountain has to offer so one can still take advantage of this without worry of extra costs.

So whether you’re looking to try snowboarding or skiing for the first time, or someone who is looking for a place with beautiful aesthetics, Big Bear Mountain has options for all kinds of visitors that’ll have a person leaving with a memorable experience.

As a student, it’s best to seek alternative options when going to the mountain. People can realize that, although going directly to the resort for both tickets and equipment, and even dining is convenient, but the cost of it sure isn’t.

Fun is anything you make it be and with outside research, you can find make a trip to the beautiful Big Bear affordable with ease.