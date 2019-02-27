Tough losses but lasting thoughts at CSUSB Senior Night

On Saturday, five seniors played their last game in a Coyote uniform. Seniors Jasmine Sauser and Rachel Cain of the women’s team, and Garrett Baggett, Justice Green, and Malik Rhodes were the seniors who were honored.

The Coyotes, unfortunately, lost both games to Stanislaus State; the women’s team lost 65-52, and the men’s team 97-88. Saturday’s games kicked off with the two women seniors being honored before the game. Jasmine Sauser, the teams leading scorer, had an off game with 3 points on 1-11 shooting.

“Jasmine has been good for us all year. Her scoring and leadership have been key. Obviously, today was an off game for her but, she has led the team all year,” Said Head Coach Susan Crebbin.

Sauser has been the Coyotes most consistent player this season leading the team with 17.5 points a game. Sauser has had a tough journey as a collegiate player as she has been playing for six years, due to a major injury and transferring schools.

“I learned a lot throughout my college journey. I learned how to be a leader this year and went through a lot of ups and downs that will help me in life,” Sauser said.

In the men’s game, the Coyotes couldn’t stop the hot shooting of the warriors and lost a tough game. Senior Garrett Baggett led the team with 18 points, and fellow seniors Malik Rhodes and Justice Green had 16 and 11 points respectively. The Coyote seniors have each had an interesting college journey.

“I learned that life has a lot of ups and downs. One year you can be good and the next you can struggle. One thing I learned from basketball is how you adjust to the downs,” Baggett said.

Video produced by Ernesto Madrigal-Rodriguez.

Baggett transferred over with Coach Andy Newman and hopes to play professional basketball after her graduates. Malik Rhodes basketball journey took him from Junior College, to Memphis, and eventually to CSUSB.

“I’ve been at four schools in four years, I went from community college to the highest level of college basketball at Memphis, I had to go through so much adversity there, being the last recruit and trying to prove I can play and actually getting to play,” Rhodes said. “My four years have been amazing, a lot of people where I’m from look up to me because not too many people from Cincinnati get to accomplish what I have done.”



Justice Green’s basketball journey took him from high school in Alabama to college in Illinois, then to CSUSB.

“I will remember the good people and the coaching staff that has helped me everyplace I have been, and luckily I’ve gotten a full scholarship everywhere I’ve been, I’m just blessed to be in the position I’m in,” said Green. “The hard work and discipline from basketball are the things I will take out of basketball.”

Both teams will resume play next Saturday on the road against Cal Poly Pomona and both teams will have an opportunity to clinch their spots in the conference tournament.

