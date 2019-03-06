Tips for Studying Based on Your Sun Sign

Are finals stressing you out? Do you need new techniques for studying? Here are some tips to help you prepare for exams on your sun signs.

Aries (March 21 – April 19) Aries are known for being determined and confident. Stay organized with a planner or make a list with it in the order of importance. When studying, choose a place besides home, like a coffee shop. Being away from home will motivate you to get more work done faster and whatever you do, do not forget your headphones. Being an enthusiastic sign, reward yourself after large educational leaps.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20) For Taurus, the practical and responsible sign, pack your favorite food when you head to the library. A fun upbeat playlist would complement your studious mentality. Rewrite any important notes and go over them a little every day till you get it. The balanced sign can complete any difficult task because of your undeniable commitment.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20) Geminis are inspiring and sociable. Gather all important notes, make a playlist (one that will not distract too much), and find a comfortable spot like a bed. Being a quick-witted sign has its perks. If the information does not stick, do not force yourself to stay up, go to bed, chances are, you probably got it.

Cancer (June 21 -July 22) Cancer, the tenacious and deeply intuitive sign, are quick to help anyone in need. Even though the sign enjoys the comfort of their own home, it is not preferable when studying. The highly imaginative sign should seek a quiet library. When going over notes, highlight key terms and go over information you think is important. Rewriting them will help.

Leo (July – August 22) Leos are known for being creative and cheerful. The fire sign loves being around friends even when studying. The sign uses their ability to bring everyone together with humor, making group work a breeze. Thinking out loud will help understand the material better. It will also help with figuring out the area the sign should focus on. A little distraction will not stop one from getting work done. Cramming or dwelling on one subject is not recommended.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) Virgo, the analytical and hardworking sign needs a quiet and secluded studying environment. Wait until you are home alone or everyone has gone to bed. The fewer distractions, the better. Silence helps the practical sign focus. Clean off a kitchen table or desk and get to work. The careful earth sign knows better than to let their phone distract them but do not leave it up to chance, turn on the “do not disturb” settings or turn your phone off all the way.

Libra (September 23 – October 22) Being gentle and diplomatic, the Libra would excel best in a harmonious environment. The open-minded sign should gather books, notes, pens of different colors, highlighters and pillows. Set up the ultimate peaceful studying environment, one with the least amount of noise and do not forget comfortable PJs and candles.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) Scorpios, the resourceful and passionate sign, do not need to spend a whole lot of time on one thing, the determined sign can do anything they put their mind to. The type of environment for the sign depends on the type of work they are doing. If your work requires creativity, get relaxed and try your bed. If you really have to focus, tidy up a desk or table. To set the mood, play some lo-fi music and light your favorite incense.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) Sagittarians are known for being curious, idealistic and energetic. When it is time to settle down, do yourself a favor and turn your phone off. The extroverted sign should limit distractions as much as possible. A table or desk at home with upbeat music playing will help keep the sign enthusiastic. Routine can bore the fire sign, so a small break every now and then is a great reward for yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Capricorns, the disciplined and responsible sign, need a typical academic study environment. A quiet comfortable place is recommended. Any chill music with limited lyrics will help the self-controlled sign be as studious as possible. Home is relaxing but libraries or classrooms will help accommodate the earth sign.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) Aquarius are known for being positive and original. The eccentric air sign should hit up the library with as many different colored pens and highlighters they can get their hands on. The soft background noise or a soothing playlist will help relax the sign. Their detailed and color coordinated notes help stimulate their thinking process. Being a great problem solver and easily adaptable to any environment is a great focusing tool that will feed their success.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) Pisces, the intuitive and artistic sign, are known for being tolerant. The water sign needs room for creativity whether it is in the comfort of their own home or a quiet yet public place like a coffee shop. If you are cramming at home play soft music and memorize important terms from your notes. If you are studying ahead of time the subtle background noise of a public place will suffice for the gentle sign.

