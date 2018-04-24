Time Management for the College Student

Unfortunately, with the demands of life, work, and school it is often difficult to use your time wisely. For most college student’s procrastination has become their best friend.

Many CSUSB students work full time and attend school full time and yet do their best to get involved in the coyote life. Being involved is a job of its own and without enough time it is easy to become overwhelmed.

Some students took time off their hectic schedules to share how they manage their time successfully.

Organization

Being organized allows you to stay focused on what matters most. It can make you feel better about yourself.

Often times, when we have a lot on our plate and all of our things are scattered we become overwhelmed. We push things and procrastinate because we have so much on our plate we don’t know where to start.

CSUSB student Emily Tucker took time from her busy schedule to give us her insight.

“I like organization, it definitely helps me get stuff done. I make lists and check things off my planner all the time to make sure I don’t forget anything,” said Tucker

It doesn’t hurt to tidy up organize your folders, fill out your planners, clean out your desk. Allow yourself to have a fresh start this quarter.

Prioritize

Prioritizing can help take the stress off. Focus on the main things and worry about the small later. If you have deadlines approaching check those off first. It will make your workload seem smaller.

Prioritizing allows you to make more time for yourself. Allowing you not to freak out last minute causing you headaches and anxiety.

Procrastinating

Although procrastination is truly a habit you can’t seem to shake as a student. It isn’t worth the anxiety get your stuff done in advance and allow yourself more free time.

Future student at CSUSB, Adrian Hermosillo shared some experience with procrastination.

“I often find myself doing more work when I wait last minute. Or I feel like I make things up because I don’t allow myself to invest time and thought into my assignments,” said Hermosillo.

It is a difficult thing to change something you have become so comfortable with. That is understandable, but taking these strategies and implementing them into your daily routines can help you be more successful. You won’t be turning down plans with friends because you have homework to do or a deadline you pushed off for weeks.

