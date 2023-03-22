The voice of Rick and Morty set to change forever

By Alyse Deatherage

You may not recognize the name Justin Roiland on its own, but you may recognize his popular characters Rick and Morty from the show Rick and Morty, both of whom he voices. He additionally voiced characters in and co-created the show Solar Opposites and executively produced the recent Hulu release Koala Man. However, Roiland has currently been removed as a voice actor for all of these shows and has cut ties with their distributors.

Roiland currently faces a domestic violence charge from Jane Doe. The woman involved is not currently known, as Roiland has no public relationships and is not married. The charge was made in May 2020.

Justin Roiland. Photo credited to Vanity Fair.

As quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, the felony complaint against Roiland charged him for “one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud or deceit.”

The Hollywood Reporter also quoted the complaint stating that it alleges Roiland “did unlawfully violate the personal liberty of Jane Doe by violence, menace, fraud and deceit.”

In August of 2020 Roiland pleaded not guilty and was released on $50,000 bond. The case has not ended with hearings still continuing to date.

On January 24, Roiland was removed from Rick and Morty and Adult Swim cut their ties with Roiland completely. The same day, the gaming company co-founded by Roiland and inspired by the Rick and Morty television series, Squanch Games, received a resignation from Roiland.

After the felony complaint led to the removal of Roiland from these positions, multiple under-aged coworkers of Roilands publicly accused him via social media of grooming individuals for sexual relationships with him.

Another individual, found on Twitter by the name @opposumopunk, detailed their experience with Roiland through screenshots they’d made on another account named Janna Waters.

Waters claimed that Roiland befriended them via text messaging for about three years and often included subtle hints towards wanting to have sex while Waters was still under aged. Waters also discussed Roiland specifically mentioning other women and hinting towards wanting a threesome with Waters.

“It soon became like VERY clear to me that this man was not interested in polyamory but instead cheaply used the term as a shield to cover up the fact that he was just your average predatory pedophile who picks out people who are barely of age that look as young as possible so he can live out his disgusting fantasies,” said Waters in their post.

While Waters stated that Roiland may choose women who look younger but are actually 18 or older, in their specific case they state that Roiland began grooming them at a young age in order to obtain sex by the time they were of age to consent.

“Or in my case, he picks out actual high school children to groom until they are old enough that it won’t make him look /too/ much of a problem so he can keep flying under the radar,” said Waters.

When the individual finally met Roiland in person, they felt he was trying to get them overly drunk before inviting them over to a private get together. When they arrived at the get together at an AirBNB, Waters explained that there were two women present whom Roiland tried to ask Waters to kiss while knowing they were not interested.

“He ended up bringing two other young women to his airbnb with us, even though that was not our plan. He tried pressuring me to get drunker, but I was sobering up in case I needed to drive home,” said Waters.

According to Waters, the night ended with her going home and leaving Roiland and the girls at the AirBNB.

“He was extremely weird about me leaving and kept trying to make me stay but he already made it clear that he didn’t respect anything I had been telling him about my boundaries,” said Waters.

Many other claims have been made, mainly via Twitter, regarding situations where Roiland was allegedly grooming underaged women or making comments and asking questions that were recognized as inappropriate for minors.

Regardless of all accusations and claims, Roiland and his attorney have maintained his innocence.

Roiland’s attorney spoke with Rolling Stone and claimed that the media coverage of Roiland’s domestic violence accusations have been incorrectly exaggerated.

“It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been,” Roiland’s attorney told the Rolling Stone.

His attorney maintained that Roiland is innocent and declared that the case would end with such a verdict in its decision.

“To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence,” quoted the Rolling Stone.

Rick and Morty. Photo credited to IMBD.

According to Deadline: “Roiland is required to attend an April 27 hearing. No trial date has been set, but Roiland could face up to seven years in prison if convicted.”

As of right now, no other lawsuits have been presented against Roiland regarding the allegations of underaged grooming.

All of Roiland’s previous roles, including that of the characters Rick and Morty are in the process of being, or have already been, recast. The shows will go on for their contracted seasons; Rick and Morty is contracted to continue until season ten and Solar Opposites is contracted until season five.