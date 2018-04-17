The Joys of Playing Indoor Soccer

Playing indoor is one of the most enjoyable ways for soccer players to stay in shape and maintain ball control.

Indoor soccer can either be played in a walled arena on artificial turf, or on a court with boundaries.

Indoor soccer differs from outdoor because the game is played in a much more compact area, where ball control, skill and passing accuracy is vital.

Different players have their personal preferences when deciding if they enjoy playing indoor or outdoor better.

“I like playing outdoor better than indoor because as a goalkeeper, I enjoy viewing the game from a wider perspective,” said Alex Benevidez, a student who has three years of collegiate soccer experience. “That way, I can communicate to my backline more effectively.”

Each indoor arena differs in specific game regulations and rules, but a typical indoor team consists of four to six players, including a goalkeeper. Games are either timed or played until one team wins by scoring two goals.

There are no off-sides in indoor and slide tackling is typically not allowed.

A handful of CSUSB students and other locals enjoying playing at the Upland Arena. The arena offers “Pay N Play” where players can pay for the field, make teams and play small-sided pickup games.

“We like playing at Upland because the competition is always good, and the Pay N Play makes it cheap,” said Destiny Collins, transfer goalkeeper from Chaffey College. “We only pay anywhere from $6-8 to play.”

Another popular local arena that students play indoor at is called Goals, located in Pomona and Rancho Cucamonga. At Goals, teams can book a field for about $90. In order to do pickup play, players usually create teams and have each person pitch in to cover the fee.

“Indoor is always fun because its competitive, physical and it truly tests your soccer IQ,” said Collins.

On campus, intramural indoor soccer is held on Wednesday nights at the Rec Center from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. There are also open gym hours for indoor on Mondays and Fridays at 7 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. and Sundays from 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Locally, the Inland Empire has a professional indoor team named Ontario Fury.

Fury recently became a member of The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) and the team has high standards for their Spring 2018 season.

For states that see a lot of snow during the winter months, playing outdoors can be dangerous, and indoor soccer is a convenient alternative.

Ma’ila Aluli, a women’s soccer player at Fort Lewis in Colorado, says, “It snows a lot and so we can’t be out on the field sometimes, but the snow always opens up a great opportunity to play indoor.”

Aluli says indoor is a great way for her team to work on ball control and off-ball movements.

Indoor is an exciting and affordable way to have fun with your soccer friends. There are a handful of local indoor arenas in the Inland Empire and options for playing on campus. Indoor is a great way to escape weather restrictions and work on ball control.

