The importance of physical activity for self care

By Sally Lloyd

When people think of self-care, they think of relaxing, sleeping, maybe applying a face mask, and de-stressing. One thing to consider is shaping your self-care routine to include physical activity.

Photo by Kate Trifo

All around, physical activity proves to be beneficial to our health and well-being; there are obvious benefits such as weight loss, combating diseases, and improved body image but it can actually help you relax. Physical activity, such as walking or going to the gym, can improve your mood, which in turn helps alleviate feelings of stress, anxiety, and depression, all of which are prevalent in college students. The prioritization of physical activity is important and not all students realize it.

A study reported by American College Health Association in Spring 2019, showed that of those surveyed, 34.2% reported feelings of stress to the point that it affected their academic performance. 27.8% of students surveyed expressed feelings of anxiety, 22.4% reported sleep difficulties, and 20.2% felt feelings of depression, all of which affect their academic performance. Since 2019, these mental health issues can have only increased following the unpredictability of COVID-19, the instability of their academic experience, and workplaces. The common side effects of stress, we know, include anxiety, mood swings, and lack of sleep but there are physical side effects as well. Long-term stress can trigger headaches, allergies, acne, muscle tension, risk of cardiovascular disease, risk of hypertension, and risk of auto-immune disease.

“Stress, at its basis, is when people feel like the demands of their life are larger than their resources to meet those demands,” says Dr. Marnie Elam, University of Massachusetts Global, Associate Professor of Psychology.

At its core, stress feels overwhelming and may get to the point of avoiding the task that is the root of said stress. Instead of avoiding the task altogether, taking a 20-minute break to take a walk or to do some yoga, may be enough to alleviate stress enough to complete the task. Most people believe that you have to spend money on an expensive gym membership or have the best and most elaborate equipment to get a good workout, but in most cases, getting an adequate workout is free. Going for a run, walk, and hike are free in most places, there are free yoga classes on YouTube and Amazon Prime if you already have an account, and plenty of cardio and bodyweight workouts on Instagram and YouTube, which we already have at our fingertips. Even dancing can be a workout if you’re into it, just put on your favorite playlist!

“I love going on walks, even just 20-30 minutes. I love walking around my neighborhood and looking at the houses and enjoying the fresh air,” says Justina McNeal, CSUSB student.

While physical activity is good for the body, it is also great for the mind. Completing any exercise provides a natural energy boost, thanks to endorphins, which results in less mental and physical tension, stress, and fatigue. Exercising guides a sense of achievement which helps with motivation and focus. An estimated 40 to 45% of college students participate in physical activity regularly. This means that 55 to 60% of college students are physically inactive. It should be highlighted that there is a significant decrease in individuals’ physical activity as they transition from high school into their first year of college, which stressors increase and by physical activity decreasing, will contribute to weight gain and health issues. Students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher are also three times more likely to engage in physical activity than those with lower grades. This information goes to show the importance of physicality and college students. It may be difficult to prioritize with all of the stresses involved with attending college and working.

“People should treat working out as more than a hobby, but as a necessity,” says Eric King, CSUSB student.

Many college students understand the importance of self-care and prioritize it, but another method of self-care by practicing physical activity proves to have multiple benefits. An idea is splitting up self-care time and incorporating some physical activity. For example, if you spend one hour a day to yourself, use 30 minutes doing your activity of choice and use the other 30 minutes moving your body whether it be yoga, walking, running, etc. You will see a difference in your mood, productivity, and overall mental health.