The Beauty of Campus

Amidst the world of midterms, studying, and trying to balance everything else life throws at students it is important to stop and enjoy the world around you.

We often associate our stressors with the place that “causes” it, in this case, our school. But really, it is the workload we have that is eating students up and when you shift your perspective, school is actually quite beautiful.

It is important to be at peace with the place you go to learn and grow, not only academically, but as a person too. With most students spending an average of 4-5 years here, attending classes at least twice a week, it is safe to say CSUSB is our second home.

Although it is sometimes difficult to appreciate this wonderful space through the lens of stress and work, it is possible with just a pause in the busy schedules and rushing to the next class.

Take a breath, realize why you are here in the first place and appreciate all this campus has graciously provided you through resources, support, and a chance at your future.

Sure, there are always downfalls of attending a university, but as much as we discuss the negatives, let’s talk about the positives twice as much. I asked a few students on campus to challenge themselves and change their point of views of their opinions on campus and try to take in the beauty of the campus.

“You know, for the past 4 years here I have always been go, go, go– which works for me, but I rarely pause and take in my surroundings. When I started to, I felt at ease, like school is not the enemy, but a hand guiding me through the hardships; it has made all the difference,”Jeana, a graduating senior

“It’s kind of crazy I’ve spent so much time sitting outside staring at my phone, and just taking in the campus, even on a busy day, feels somewhat comforting, like we’re all here for our chance to achieve our goals and really that’s actually pretty amazing,” Christian shared.

Sometimes getting caught up in everyday worries, we forget the big picture, that we are here for our education, we should make the most of it.

As you come closer to graduation, it becomes a bit more clear about the impact of your environment on your perspective and attitude.

Take a long walk to your car next time you are leaving campus in a rush, take in nature offered, such as the sprouting roses by the Rec center, or the swaying trees by College of Education.

Inspect a different area than you are used to, ride a free campus bike around, or even lay on the grass. It will not be something you regret.

“I never really left my building in University Hall, all of my classes are there, but I took a stroll by the Social and Behavioral building and noticed there is a Bagel place there! I would have never noticed it if I did not explore out of my comfort zone,” said Communications major Vanessa.

CSUSB is a gorgeous campus and deserves to be appreciated every now and then, so take on the challenge and try to see things through a new light, you might shine somewhere you never thought of before!