New CCN’s Study Shows Public Radio Teaming Up with Universities for Better Journalism

Collaboration between educational institutions and public radio may be one solution to help bring in younger and broader audiences and draw young people into radio and audio journalism. ( Credit: Greta Solsaa, Meg Little Reilly, Hannah Kirkpatrick )

In the ever-evolving realm of journalism, where information is king, public radio has been a stalwart ally, offering free, unbiased news to nearly 99% of the American population. But hidden within this dynamic world is a captivating narrative of uncharted opportunities and untapped ambitions. A recent investigation by the Center for Community News (CCN) has delved into this fascinating narrative, illuminating the complex relationships between public radio stations and their host universities.

CCN’s extensive survey of 95 public radio stations across 38 states has unveiled a treasure trove of hidden potential – students taking the spotlight in the arena of public radio. Over 75% of the surveyed stations have thrown open their doors to welcome students into the world of radio journalism. This fresh energy promises to breathe new life into the airwaves and provide a youthful perspective that invigorates journalism.

While students are already making waves, there’s a vast uncharted territory where public radio stations and local universities can cultivate stronger alliances. Surprisingly, many of these partnerships remain limited to traditional internships. Only a handful, around 10 stations, have dared to break through these constraints, forming regular, ongoing partnerships with their local universities. The astonishing revelation here is that 91% of the public radio stations surveyed are keen on forging more profound collaborations with their universities. The demand is robust, revealing an insatiable appetite to elevate the quality of public radio reporting.

These collaborative efforts between public radio stations and universities have led to significant successes, filling crucial gaps in local news reporting and broadening the range of topics covered across the nation. For instance, in 2021, Illinois public radio broadcast over 350 student stories generated and mentored through the student newsroom at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. This partnership has not only enhanced students’ professional development but has also contributed substantially to local news content. Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, boasts a remarkable 37-year partnership with local NPR-affiliate radio station, KACU 89.5 Abilene Public Radio. This partnership has proven mutually beneficial, with student interns contributing to the station’s state and local news coverage while gaining valuable experience for future careers in radio and journalism. At the University of Nevada Reno, the collaboration between The Hitchcock Project and Noticiero Móvil and the local NPR affiliate KUNR received recognition, winning a Murrow Award for their coverage of the COVID pandemic. This partnership has provided students with the opportunity to work alongside experienced reporters and develop their audio reporting skills.

But navigating the path to these grand collaborations is not without its challenges. Public radio stations candidly shared their primary obstacles, including cost constraints, inadequate staff to oversee student reporting, and, rather surprisingly, a lack of strong support from their host universities. This acknowledgment of hurdles is essential for progress.

CCN’s study prompts a crossroads, with a bright road ahead brimming with opportunities. Public radio stations are eager to deepen their connections with local universities, recognizing the invaluable contributions of these budding journalists. Yet, it underscores a critical truth – traditional internship models have their limits. They’ve yet to unlock the full potential of student reporting in public newsrooms. To unleash this potential, universities must take the lead. A more formalized approach, seamlessly woven into their curriculum and guided by dedicated faculty, is the roadmap to the future. Within these revelations lies an undeniable truth: the realm of opportunity is vast. With 182 public radio stations licensed to universities, many residing on university campuses, the potential is monumental. Success stories spanning the nation stand as glowing examples of the remarkable transformations that can occur when public radio and local universities unite.

This study isn’t just about numbers; it’s a story of a promising future for public radio. It’s about acknowledging the untapped potential and the vibrant voices waiting to be heard. By confronting the challenges head-on and formalizing their collaborations, public radio stations and universities can craft a vivid vision of an inclusive, diverse, and dynamic news landscape, promising audiences an even more enriched experience. The CCN’s study is an eye-opener, exposing the true potential of public radio-university partnerships. It’s time to embrace these revelations and embark on a journey towards a more dynamic and engaging era of news reporting.