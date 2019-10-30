Sudden power outage sent students home

An unexpected campus power outage, which took place at around 9:40 a.m. on Monday, October 28, forced the campus to close for the rest of the day and send its students, faculty, and staff home.

At 9:53 a.m., CSUSBAlert sent a text message to notify its campus community of power interruption on campus: “We are currently checking in with SoCal Edison on power status.”

At 10:16 a.m., CSUSBAlert clarified that “the outage was caused by a power disruption” which confirmed that it was not a planned outage by SoCal Edison. CSUSBAlert also informed its campus community that, if power was not restored by noon, the campus would have to close for the rest of the day. Both the faculty and staff were advised not to leave the campus grounds until all of the students had left.

A few minutes after CSUSBAlert informed of the campus’ possible closure for the day, students were ordered to step out of their classrooms, and everyone was asked to be outside the campus buildings.

At 12:02 p.m., the campus was announced closed, “due to a power disruption possibly caused by high, gusty winds,” for the rest of the day. CSUSBAlert mentioned, too, that updates regarding the status of campus for Tuesday, October 29, would be released at a later time.

At 7:49 p.m., it was announced that campus would reopen for Tuesday, October 29.

Monday’s power outage is only one, out of the three times, the campus had to close due to high, gusty winds for this Fall quarter of 2019. The campus had already closed on Thursday of Week 3 (October 10) and Thursday of Week 5 (October 24) by the order of SoCal Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff.