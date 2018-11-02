Studying abroad is one of the most valuable things a college student can experience. Not only does studying abroad enhance your education or fluff up your resume, but it can also help you grow as a person.

When students study abroad they can develop new language and critical thinking skills, both of which can help with seeing education from a new point of view.

“It gets really stressful at times when you’re learning a new language and trying to master a subject, but it is a challenge that is worth the outcome,” said Natasha Haddad, a biology student at California State University of San Luis Obispo who studied abroad in Paris.

Studying in a different country is not only a good way to challenge yourself, but it also builds up your resume. Having spent time abroad sets you apart on the job market and makes you more attractive to future employers. If you learn a new language it can give you the upper hand on the competition for future jobs and widen your opportunity window for jobs abroad.

So, if studying abroad is so beneficial, why don’t more students take advantage of this opportunity?

“I never really looked into it, I figured it was really expensive and I didn’t have the time to learn a new language,” said Morelia Velazquez, a junior at the California State University of San Bernardino.

Contrary to popular belief, studying abroad is attainable for all students. The California State University International Program (CSUIP) aims to keep costs comparable to studying on a California State University campus. They also accept the same financial aid used for tuition on a campus.

If financial aid is what is holding you back, you should know that student visas in most countries allow for students to work 20 hours a week which would help replace money made from work-study. Many families in other countries also search for somebody to teach their children English and will give free housing to American students as well.

CSUIP has over 15 countries to choose from to study abroad and a large variety of majors that they work with. Students may choose to study in a foreign language or in English. The CSUIP website states, “We sometimes impose limitations on ourselves, curbing our progress toward our goals. By leaving the familiar behind to encounter different people and places we gain a better understanding of ourselves and the world around us.”

If you want to be one of the students that are ready to get out of your comfort zone you can attend one of the upcoming study abroad information sessions or visit the study abroad office in College of Education room 350.

